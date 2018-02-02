We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for March are due Thursday, Feb. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Celebrating businesses and a diverse workforce

Building Bridges to Tomorrow’s Workforce celebrates and honors local businesses providing jobs and internships to recent high school graduates with disabilities Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Multnomah Education Service District, 11611 N.E. Ainsworth Circle. The event features a panel of businesses and graduates sharing their experience and success with the program, which coordinates job and internship placements.

The community is invited to this free event.

Voices of the homeless

It’s fair to say that homelessness issues have been among the most talked-about topics in Portland for the past few years. The February session of the League of Women Voters’ Portland Civic Education Program is dedicated to listening to people who have experienced homelessness. Please join the League of Women Voters Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Multnomah County Building, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., to hear about the challenges people who are homeless have overcome and what they see as useful strategies for confronting this problem.

The Portland Civic Education Program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The session will be recorded by Metro East Media for rebroadcast after the session is over, and it will be available on the League of Women Voters’ website, lwvpdx.org.

Parking is available on the street. The Multnomah County Building is easily accessed by public transportation. TriMet options include bus lines 4, 6, 10, 14, 15 and the Portland Streetcar.

Celebrate statehood and the Oregon Trail

Pull on your favorite pair of frontier pants and join the fun at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday, Feb.17 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Experience pioneer life during the state’s 159th birthday party. Pound on an anvil and test your blacksmithing skills, have a conversation with Dr. John McLoughlin as you arrive off the Oregon Trail, help build a log cabin and test your skills at many other stations. All activities are free, and everyone is invited.

There will be music, costumed historic interpreters, games, free birthday cake while supplies last, a pioneer wagon, a stagecoach and photo opportunities with the Oregon Pioneer and Dr. John McLoughlin, the Father of Oregon.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an interpretation of the historic vote at Champoeg by the House Chambers where the mural depicting that scene is hung. This is the 175th anniversary of that historic event and of the Oregon Trail.

The newly preserved Oregon State Constitution will be on display in the East Galleria starting on the state’s birthday, Feb. 14, and it will be displayed through the celebration. Members of the State Archives will be on hand to discuss the document and its history. There will be an exhibit of winning essays from the Salem-Keizer School District’s “Why I Love Oregon” essay contest.

This event is part of the Capitol History Gateway, a project of the Oregon State Capitol Foundation. You can see a promotional video of the event at youtube.com/watch?v=fYP_n5uyUzY or check out the event Facebook page at facebook.com/events/546175345726064/.

For more information on the 159th birthday celebration, call visitor services at 503-986-1388 or visit the Events page at oregoncapitol.com.

Valentine tea and antique quilt exhibit

You are invited to the East County Historical Organization (ECHO) Farmhouse Valentine Tea and Antique Quilt Exhibit Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Quail Hollow Clubhouse, 21100 N.E. Sandy Blvd., in Fairview.

ECHO’s annual fundraising tea supports the restoration and preservation of the 1874 Zimmerman House and 1893 Heslin House museums.

This is the first year for the farmhouse theme, and the menu will include scones with sweet cream, assorted savories, desserts, fresh fruit and hot tea. Vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request before Feb. 5.

ECHO will exhibit some of the antique quilts from both the Heslin and Zimmerman House collections. There will also be a raffle.

Tickets at $25 for adults; children under 10 are $12.50.

Reservations are required before Feb. 5 and can be secured by calling 503-618-0946 or by e-mailing info@echohistory.org. Reservations are limited, so don’t delay.

Feel free to wear your favorite hat and gloves.

Help shape the future of Gateway Green

Join Portland Parks & Recreation for an open house Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, 10301 N.E. Glisan St., to provide your input as planning begins for the next phase of the unique off-road cycling destination.

This project will develop Gateway Green’s refined park design to do the following:

• Guide natural area restoration.

• Improve pedestrian and bicycle access to and within the site

• Expand opportunities for a variety of recreational and outdoor activities for people of all ages and abilities

• Determine the location of water, power and sewer utility services

Gateway Green is a new park for off-road cycling and other outdoor recreation in east Portland. Located just east of Rocky Butte between the I-205 and I-84 freeways near the Gateway Transit Center. Portland Parks & Recreation is working with the community to create a comprehensive park design. The community-supported design will guide improvements to the park, with construction expected to begin in late 2018.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Free East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District workshops this month

Learn to naturescape at a free East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District workshop Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC), 26000 S.E. Stark St. (Room GE201). Naturescaping is the practice of designing (or redesigning) your landscape so that it reduces water use and decreases stormwater runoff while saving you time, money and energy. This introductory workshop introduces the core concepts of naturescaping and explores other topics surrounding sustainability.

Learn to attract pollinators to your urban garden on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at MHCC (Room GE201).

Gardens are pollinated by a variety of insects that help flowers set seed and help fruit and vegetable plants produce an edible harvest. While we’re mostly familiar with European honeybees, few of us are aware of the many flies, beetles, moths and butterflies at our doorsteps that also provide critical pollination services. In this workshop, you will learn about the different kinds of pollinators that might be living in your garden, discover a plant palette to help attract and support pollinators and go beyond the bloom to consider ways to provide shelter, water, nesting and overwintering sites.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, take a native plants workshop from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Gresham City Hall, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway, in the council chambers.

Explore the benefits of gardening with native plants. You will be introduced to common native plant communities in Portland, shown examples of species that do well in similar growing conditions, taught successful planting tips that will help them thrive and more. A native plant slideshow will highlight characteristics and desired growing conditions of many local favorite native groundcovers, shrubs and trees. You’ll walk away with loads of information that will help you decide which native plants will work well in your yard.

Get a handle on weeds with an informative presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at MHCC (Room GE201).

Weeds—we all have them. Learn how to identify the most common garden and landscape weeds along with some of the other more notorious plant invaders of the region. We will walk you through how these aggressive plants take over your yard and provide some simple yet effective tips that will help you get the upper hand without turning to synthetic herbicides.

Register for all workshops at emswcd.org/workshops-and-events/upcoming-workshops.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1969

The Parkrose High Class of 1969 Second Wednesday gathering will split time between two favorite places Feb. 14. Meet up at Stanich’s, 4915 N.E. Fremont St., at 11:30 a.m. for one of its famous burgers for lunch, or if you prefer a happy hour menu, the group will reconvene at Bridge City Taproom, 620 S.E. 122nd Ave., at 4:30 p.m. Come to one or come to both. Bring friends. All classes are welcome. This is a no-host event. No reservations are needed; simply show up and join the fun. Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page.

FUNDRAISERS

David Douglas High School girls golf team fundraiser

The David Douglas High School girls golf team is holding an all-day fundraiser at MOD Pizza, 12311 N.E. Halsey St., Tuesday, Feb. 6. Customers must present the event flyer via phone or as a printed copy at the time of purchase. Obtain the flyer online at ddouglas.k12.or.us/community-events/ or the David Douglas School District Facebook page.

The team will receive 20 percent of the proceeds. Direct questions to Whitney Soule at whitney_soule@ddsd40.org.

Flu turns deadly for local bartender

Loved ones and Bradford’s Sports Lounge regulars are grieving the loss of 36-year-old Tandy Harmon. The single mother of two children, 12-year-old Jimmy and 11-year-old Madison, was a bartender at the popular Gateway area watering hole who died of pneumonia and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) brought on by the flu. MRSA is a form of staph infection that is resistant to some commonly used antibiotics.

Harmon is described as vibrant, cheerful and rarely sick. She began feeling ill on a Sunday and missed her next shift at Bradford’s. She visited her doctor early that week, was advised that she had the flu and told to rest and get plenty of fluids. By Wednesday she was in intensive care, and by Friday she was dead.

Harmon’s boyfriend, Steve Lundin, told the Oregonian in an interview, “All it took was a couple of days. I can’t believe it.”

He was told by doctors that the flu opened the gates for MRSA and pneumonia to set in, a worst-case flu scenario that is rare. According to the Multnomah County Health Department webpage, “MRSA can be carried on the skin or in the nose without causing any disease, which is called colonization. Approximately 25 to 30 percent of the population is colonized in the nose with staph bacteria at any given time; however, the proportion colonized with MRSA is not known.” The flu weakens the body, and infections like pneumonia and MRSA can take hold—and in some cases, become deadly.

Bradford’s, 10346 N.E. Halsey St., is raising money for Harmon’s children with menu specials like chili dogs. Brad Fouts, Bradford’s owner and Harmon’s employer said suppliers have donated ingredients so proceeds from the specials can go to Harmon’s children. Bradford’s is also accepting direct donations for the family and will host a celebration of life Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. In addition, a GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/tandy-harmon) has been established to help with funeral expenses and support of the family.

David Douglas High School Parent Teacher Student Association rummage sale supports SANP

The David Douglas High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is accepting gently used items for its annual rummage sale in support of the Senior All-Night Party. Let the PTSA find a home for things you no longer need and support graduating seniors as you spring-clean. Contact ddhsptsa@gmail.com or 503-683-3479 to schedule a time to drop off your donations and receive a donation receipt.

The annual rummage sale is Friday, March 16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the DDHS south cafeteria, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave.

Dust off your boots and put on some bling

The Parkrose Educational Foundation invites you to “Boots & Bling,” its 15th annual dinner and auction Saturday, April 14, at the Portland Airport Sheraton, 8235 N.E. Airport Way. Your $55 ticket includes appetizers, wine, dinner and silent and live auctions topped off with music and dancing to celebrate.

Since 1994, the Parkrose Educational Foundation has provided grants for school programs that budget cuts have whittled away. Community support is vital to help the foundation achieve its goal, so dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to raise funds to enhance the educational experiences of Parkrose students.

To donate an auction item or buy tickets, please go to parkroseedfdn.org or e-mail predfdn@gmail.com.

Can and bottle collection day in Parkrose

Parkrose High students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. The next collection date is Saturday, March 3.

FAITH AND VALUES

Parkrose church celebrates 10 years

It’s been 10 years since the inaugural service of Faithful Savior Lutheran Church, 11100 N.E. Skidmore St. in Parkrose. Sunday Feb. 11, Faithful Savior plans to celebrate its anniversary with an 11 a.m. divine worship service, during which the Rev. Paul Linnemann, the bishop district president, will preach and offer congratulations. Special music will be provided by the Concordia University String Ensemble under the direction of Casey Bozell and the St. Matthew’s Anglican Choir under the direction of Melinda Loomis.

A decade ago (Sunday, Feb. 11, 2008), the Rev. Warren Schumacher, bishop district president of the Northwest District, Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, together with Faithful Savior’s two pastors and several other pastors, celebrated the launch of a new, merged congregation.

For about a year, two congregations, Faith Lutheran Church, formerly located at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in the Rose City Park district, and Our Savior Lutheran Church at the Northeast 112th Avenue and Skidmore Street location labored tirelessly, hashing out details, composing a new constitution, selling the Rose City Park properties and merging two different church cultures (Faith’s heritage from the old American Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s from the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod).

Over the past 10 years there have been a few bumps along the way, but the congregation survives and continues to minister to the needs of its own people and reach out to its neighbors and residents in the greater Portland-Vancouver area.

One of Faithful Savior’s signature outreach ministries has become the Family Fun Day, which is usually held the last Saturday in August. This year it will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Faithful Savior congregation makes it a point to be generous, welcoming, loving and hospitable to everyone, like Jesus Christ. As a result, during most of the past decade, the church operated a community school that embraced children and families from all racial, political, ethnic and social backgrounds. The church made it a point to offer generous educational grants to children and families in need. Unfortunately, several years ago the school was shut down due to the struggling economy and other factors beyond the church’s control.

Faithful Savior congregation has welcomed the Children’s Valley School, a school with Ukrainian roots, under her roof for the past four years. The congregation is now the sponsor of Cub Scout Pack 4 and grants them use of the sanctuary and several classrooms throughout the year. Recently, the congregation has also granted St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, a congregation without a building, use of the facility for worship and educational purposes. Faithful Savior welcomes any requests from civic or neighborhood groups to use the facility as time and space permit.

All Faithful Savior’s tenants are invited to attend the celebration and offer words of congratulations. Neighbors and friends of the congregation are also cordially invited to attend the service on Feb. 11. If you would like to attend the reception afterward, please convey your RSVP to the church office at 503-257-9409 or secretary@fsmpdx.com.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Needle crafters wanted

The Turban Makers group makes hats, scarves, lap blankets, pillows and pillowcases for a long list of hospitals (primarily oncology groups) in the area (“10,000 turbans and counting,” MCM March 2009) They make the items at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (Feb. 20 this month) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you.

Birds and weeds in your garden

The February meeting of the Villa Garden Club is jam-packed with interesting and useful information. A primer about birds of the Northwest will precede a presentation on basic weed control in the garden. The meeting is Thursday, Feb. 22, and begins at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S E. 139th Ave. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Women veterans advocate to speak

Oregon Women Veterans Coordinator Elizabeth A. Estabrooks with the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is the guest speaker at the Gresham-area branch of the American Association of University Women meeting Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Gresham Event Center, 257 S.E. Roberts Ave.

Estabrooks advocates on behalf of women veterans, conducts outreach to women veterans and community partners, works toward improving data and research related to women veterans and works with policy makers to ensure gender inclusivity. Her current work is reflective of 25 years of experience in conducting gender-specific research, policy and programming approaches and employing creative policy and intervention methods for maximum effect. Her experience includes advocating for women and children, including women veterans, with a primary focus on gender-specific and trauma-related programs, interventions and policies related to personal violence and community health. She holds a master’s degree in social work policy from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in gender studies and political science from Eastern Oregon University.

The public is invited. For more information, contact Arlene Lemieux at 503-724-8253.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, March 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 10300 S.E. Washington St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

Portland Progressives Toastmasters meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at New Seasons, 1954 S.E. Division St. This group is inclusive, safe and fun!

GIVING BACK

Advocate for seniors in our community

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly people living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted-living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a certified ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

Sit back and enjoy a free concert

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra, now in its 16th season, presents it winter concert Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St. The orchestra is a community-based, nonprofit ensemble directed by Travis Hatton.

To learn more, visit sunnysidesymphony.org. All concerts are free and accessible.

Take a Portland Fine Arts Guild acrylic workshop

In these classes for beginning to advanced students offered by the Portland Fine Arts Guild, Annette Jackson will teach acrylic painting. Students will learn how to mix colors, master perspective painting and create realistic and abstract paintings.

Classes are Mondays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rivercrest Community Church, 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

Jackson holds a fine arts degree in painting and drawing, a bachelor’s degree, and a master’s degree in art education. She spent 26 years teaching art in public schools and sells her artwork at markets, bazaars and art shows. She works in pencil, colored pencil, acrylic and watercolor. She is also skilled in calligraphy and weaves Native American baskets. Contact her at 503-666-8071.

Please park and enter on the north side of the church. Class is in the community room on the lower level. The fee is $15 per class for guild members and $20 per class for non-guild members. First-timers pay just $10.

No pre-registration is required. For supply lists and more information, go to portlandfineartsguild.org or on Facebook at portlandfineartsguild.

EDUCATION

Tour school during open house

Experience the Columbia Christian School difference Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 413 N.E. 91st Ave. Meet students, staff and administrators. Visit classrooms and tour the campus. New families receive $50 off registration fees when they pay at the open house. Learn more at columbiachiristian.com or call 503-252-8577.

Immunization Exclusion Day is coming

Students must have current immunization records on file at their school. These records need to be turned in promptly. Students with incomplete records will be excluded from school beginning Feb. 21. If you have questions or are unsure if your student is current, please contact your school’s health assistant or registrar for more information. Immunizations are available for free at the Student Health Centers. During this busy time, please call ahead for the fastest service. Please see “Student health centers serve all kids” on page 4 for phone numbers and hours of operation of area student health centers.

Kindergarten round up at Portland Christian Schools

Portland Christian Schools kindergarten round-up is Thursday, March 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at 11845 S.E. Market St.

Learn more at pcschools.org or contact the school at 503-256-5455 or info@pcschools.org.

Portland Christian Schools application deadline approaches

The application deadline for new students applying for kindergarten through 12th grade at Portland Christian Schools is Thursday, March 15. Applications will be accepted after this, but admittance is on a space-available basis only. Upon request, late applicants will be added to a waitlist. Portland Christian Schools is also pleased to offer several merit scholarships this year in addition to alumni scholarships, needs-based scholarships and financial aid. Please visit pcschools.org or call 503-256-3960 to learn more.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, March 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, March 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, March 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Everybody Reads

The Everybody Reads 2018 selection is “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid. Everybody Reads, a community reading project of Multnomah County Library, is made possible in part by gifts to The Library Foundation with author appearances made possible by Literary Arts. Programming support is also made possible in part by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Portland State University and Portland Community College. Everybody Reads will last from February through April 5.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Feb. 17.

Peruvian Sling Dance: Using fabric strips, children will learn how to tie knots to make a sling for dancing. During the second part of the workshop, the children will learn line dances from the Peruvian Andes that involve using their slings to create different patterns. This workshop encourages collaboration and a spirit of community. Adults accompanying the children are welcome to join in. Thursday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Lunar New Year: The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian cultures and celebrates life, good health and prosperity. Bring in the new year with cultural performances, educational activities and light refreshments. Happy new year! Saturday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration is required. Call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m., except Feb. 17.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Feb. 17.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Relax and Destress with Zentangle: Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, intuitive art form where you create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Sunday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Flight of Passage” by Rinker Buck. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up emails and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 SE 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR EVERYONE

Craft a Valentine and Spread the Love to Your Neighbors in Need: Drop in and make a valentine for someone special. Along with the ribbons and glue, there will be an opportunity to make a small donation to organizations helping people in need. Donations are optional and are not required for participation. Sunday, Feb. 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

World at Our Door—Music from Portland’s Immigrant Communities: Embrace the beautiful sounds that are finding their way to Multnomah County through a vibrant immigrant community. Get to know new and emerging musicians like Iraqi Ronny Hermiz, Somali Dino Mumun and Bhutanese Santi Rai. This event is part of Everybody Reads, Multnomah County Library’s annual community reading project. Sunday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 11:30 a.m.to noon except Feb. 19.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Feb. 19. Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays, Feb. 3 and 24 from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m., except Feb. 18.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children from birth to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by an age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children 2 to 6 years. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. The chess equipment is provided. All ages welcome. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Lunar New Year Chinese Crafts: Are you ready for the Lunar New Year? Celebrate it by making some fun Lunar New Year crafts and decorations. Presented in Chinese. Saturday, Feb. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Feb. 19.

Beats, Rhymes and Life Camp: Learn the basic skills of beat-making and lyricism from two experts. Jesse Munro Johnson will introduce you to the skill of beat-making with music production software on an iPad. Mic Crenshaw will introduce you to techniques for lyric writing and song composition that has helped him excel in his profession. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, Feb. 5, 12 and 26 and March 5 and 12 from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Feb. 19.

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED curriculum and test. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” by Richard Flanagan. Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “The Map Thief: The Gripping Story of an Esteemed Rare-Map Dealer Who Made Millions Stealing Priceless Maps” by Michael Blanding. Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Vietnamese “Know Your Rights” Renters’ Rights Workshop: Understand your rights and responsibilities at all stages of the renting process: searching for a home, filling out applications, paying deposits and fees, getting repairs made, moving out and more. Program presented in English and Vietnamese. Registration required; please call Thuy at 503-329-8903 or e-mail thuy@oregoncat.org. Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pete Seeger—The Man and the Music: Gather around for songs and stories of a folk hero. Together with the Pacific Northwest musical duo Hank and Claire, you will learn how Pete Seeger’s social activism on labor, civil rights, war and the environment inspired his music. Hear the stories of Seeger’s life, see historic photos and sing along with his songs. Join and share the joy of singing in the community. Sunday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Tech Help: Do you have technology questions? Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly, knowledgeable Tech Helper who will help you find answers to questions about mobile devices, websites, downloading, e-readers, getting started with tech and much more. If you need help with a smartphone, iPad or tablet, please bring it with you, along with your account username and password (otherwise help may not be available). Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except Feb. 19.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using the internet on computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.