Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help themselves to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problem. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in the dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Thursday, Feb. 1: SPINACH LASAGNA or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Friday, Feb. 2: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and CHICKEN with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Oatmeal Cookie

Monday, Feb. 5: STEELHEAD SALMON, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Feb. 6: PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Tri-Cut Potatoes or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and White Rice with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Feb. 7: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 8: HERB and APRICOT ROAST TURKEY, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Friday, Feb. 9: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Banana

Monday, Feb. 12: SLOPPY JOE, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, Feb. 13: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, Feb. 14: LEMONGRASS FISH and Rice or CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Sausalito Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Valentine Cake

Thursday, Feb. 15: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and Rice with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Pear

Friday, Feb. 16: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Orange

Monday, Feb. 19: CLOSED FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Feb. 20: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Feb. 21: CITRUS-TARRAGON CHICKEN, Mashed Potatoes, Normandy Blend Vegetables and Patio Salad or TUNA-STUFFED TOMATO SALAD with Cookie

Thursday, Feb. 22: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu and Brown Rice with Venetian Blend Vegetables, Italian Coleslaw, Banana

Friday, Feb. 23: PORK TENDERLOIN and DIJON SAUCE, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Asparagus, Tossed Salad and Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Strawberry Luscious

Monday, Feb. 26: LEMON PEPPER SWAI FISH and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Apple Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 27: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Feb. 28: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Mixed Vegetables and Carrot Raisin Salad or COBB SALAD with Carrot Cake

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low-sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.