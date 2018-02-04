Local businesses provide employment for area residents and products and services close to home. Mid-county Memo Business Memos celebrate news, advancements, promotions, retirements, expansions and other noteworthy events at these cornerstones of our community. To share news of your business with our readers, Business Memo submissions for the March issue are due by Thursday, Feb. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com. You may also mail submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, dial 503-287-8904.

Sip, savor and linger at open house

Parkview Christian Retirement Community, 1825 N.E. 108th Ave., was established in 1945 to provide affordable housing, services and fellowship for seniors. This independent retirement and assisted-living community invites you to visit its beautiful park-like campus Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the 18th annual Valentine Open House.

Parkview, originally known as Oregon Baptist Retirement Home and located in Northwest Portland, moved to its Parkrose Heights location in 1987. Since then a computer center, game rooms and an exercise room have been added; the library has been enhanced; and a full-time wellness coordinator has joined the staff.

If you’re searching for a place where you can enjoy the freedom of having your own apartment nestled on a gorgeously landscaped campus while belonging to a close fellowship, Parkview is filled with new friends waiting to meet you. Packages are available for as low as $1,615 per month. There are special benefits available to veterans.

Call 503-255-7260 or visit parkviewretirement.org to begin planning the next stage of your life.

New affordable housing units opens in Hazelwood

The latest affordable housing development from Relay Resources will offer 148 new apartments to Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood residents. The Vine Maple complex is located at 177 S.E. 146th Ave. and includes two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio/mini units. They feature oversized windows, quartz counter tops and EnergyStar appliances. Amenities include a community center, mini soccer field, playground and free Wi-Fi with easy access to both MAX and bus lines.

Relay Resources’ competitively priced income-restricted units are intended for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. To qualify, a renters’ household income must be at least 1.5 times the amount of the monthly rent. At Vine Maple, two-bedroom units will rent for $868 per month, one-bedroom units are $726 per month and mini units are $535 per month. Relay Resources maintains a first-come, first-served waitlist for these properties. For more information and a link to the application for Vine Maple and all Relay Resources properties, click on the Affordable Housing link at relayresources.org.