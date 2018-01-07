David William Luce

“The Can Man”

Nov. 6, 1939 – Nov. 20, 2017

David William Luce passed peacefully on the afternoon of Nov. 20, surrounded by family and friends.

David was born in Portland, Nov. 6, 1939, to Roscoe William Luce and Thelma Agnes Gibson. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1957.

Since the age of five, Dave was an avid fisherman, eating, living and breathing fish. He liked nothing better than to be out on his boat. His dad would sometimes come get him from school to take him fishing. The next day, the excuse note would read, “Dave was sick. RW Luce.” During his last year of high school, he arranged to have study hall first period, so he could fish before school.

Dave started working on the dredge for the Port of Portland before enlisting in the Air Force. He was sent to Lydia, Africa, after training and then to Marquette, Michigan. He would joke that he went from 100-plus degrees to minus 25 degrees in a matter of a week. When he separated from the service, he returned to the dredge. He transferred to the general maintenance department at the airport, retiring Jan. 1, 1995, after 36 years of dedicated service.

In 1970, he met Barbara Karcher, and they married Sept. 10, 1972. Son Matthew was born in 1975, followed by son Michael in 1977. The boys kept the family busy and active through their involvement in soccer, baseball and Boy Scouts.

Dave was a Cub Scout Cubmaster for seven years, continuing this role even after his sons aged out of the program. He participated in several Boy Scout activities as Matt continued and earned his Eagle Scout designation. Matt and Michael continued to play baseball throughout high school, and Dave went to as many games as he could, often bringing a large jug of Gatorade for the team.

Dave started his fundraising activities while Matt and Michael were in Scouts, hauling paper from the collection bin to the recycler.

Then came tin and recyclable cans and bottles. If it was recyclable, Dave knew where to take it. After his sons graduated, Dave turned his fundraising efforts to their alma mater, Parkrose High School, where he earned the nickname “Big Dave the Can Man.” Dave gave his time unconditionally to the students of Parkrose and continued to fundraise for the school (mostly for the Senior All-Night Party, but also for numerous clubs and teams) until declining health (and his wife) forced him to stop. In all, it’s estimated he collected over $140,000 for Parkrose.

Dave was publicly recognized many times in the community due to his service: he was the subject and recipient of several articles in the Mid-county Memo, an article in the Oregonian, Scouting Family of the Year and Mid-County Volunteer of the Year, to name a few. The Parkrose School District proclaimed February 2016 to be “Dave Luce ‘Can Man’ Appreciation Month.”

Dave made many lifelong friends through his volunteering and fishing. They were faithful to him until the end. His family thanks them for the driving, visiting, phone calls, meals out and treats they brought to him.

Fisherman Dave the Can Man is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Matt and Michael; daughter-in-law, Kristi; six grandchildren (Caiden, Cameron, Natalie, Alex, Courtney and Amanda); and three great-grandchildren (Kamden, Coen and Harper). He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Wrigley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of David Luce to Consano for cancer research or to the Parkrose Boosters. Dave’s honor page can be found at consano.org/projects/the-can-man-fund/.

A service has been held.

Bob L. Horswell

Aug. 19, 1929 – Dec. 10, 2017

Born Aug. 19, 1929, as the last of four children to Lincoln and Luella Horswell, Bob L. Horswell’s zest for life was shaped in the rural farm environment of Armstrong, Iowa, where his family had homesteaded from England. Growing up during the depression, he collected many stories that would eventually entertain his extended family about life on the farm and with his family who owned the local restaurant. Moving to St. Paul, Minnesota, in his first year of high school, he excelled at the performing arts as a natural entertainer and enjoyed his roles in numerous performances.

Adventures were always part of Bob’s life. Known for this free spirit, he would regularly hitch rides or stow away on freight trains to take service jobs in such places as Glacier and Yellowstone parks. He was also on staff at Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The friendships he made during these experiences extended throughout his life.

Education was a fundamental for Bob, who attended Hamline University in St. Paul before graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in music education. After serving in the Korean War in special services designing programs to entertain troops, he drove to Mexico in his convertible and used a National Defense Act scholarship to study in Mexico City, where he learned Spanish. He then traveled to the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina to continue his study of the language. With additional credentials, he was not yet ready to enter the teaching profession. Instead he signed on with Northwest Airlines, where he was based in Seattle and was regularly routed to both Alaska and Honolulu.

Hearing of opportunity in the then-booming mill town of Toledo, Oregon, he took his first teaching job at Toledo High School. Living on the shores of the Pacific Ocean where he walked nightly on the beach, he developed another set of lifelong friendships. Upon learning of the reputation of what was one of Portland’s newest campuses at Parkrose High School, he taught there for nearly 30 years where he was active in Spanish Club, Ski Club, scorekeeping for games, singing in school musicals, organizing summer trips for students to Mexico and the Confederation in Oregon for Language Teaching, where he was a past president, as well as a year-long sabbatical at the University of Madrid in Spain. He also met his future wife of 47 years, Katherine, at Parkrose. A devoted teacher, he prized the accomplishments of his students. Bob also built strong friendships with his fellow faculty members.

A love of the arts resulted in his role in cofounding the Portland Community Concert Association, which brought internationally recognized talent to Portland prior to the many opportunities in the performing arts that exist for audiences today. An avid pianist and singer, music was always a tradition in the Horswell household. He was also always interested in providing experiences for his family, part of that being a healthy travel agenda that spanned the globe.

In retirement, he took great joy in reliving his days working in hospitality at the Marriott Portland Waterfront on a part-time basis in banquets. With a passion for tennis three times a week, he was also known for gardening, entertaining and analyzing each game of bridge played with friends. With a deep faith, he was charitable and lent quiet support to many nonprofit organizations as well as his church. His love of his nieces and nephews and their families led to many family vacations.

Bob is survived by his wife, Katherine, and son, Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and their spouses, Fran (Ralph) Gauvey of New York and Florida, Virginia (Joe) Medeiros of Hawaii, and Ron (Doris) Horswell of Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a remembrance to SnowCap Community Charities at snowcap.org or P.O. Box 160, Fairview, OR 97024.

There will be a service of celebration at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at Portland’s First United Methodist Church, 1838 S.W. Jefferson St., followed by a celebration of life party.

Delmar (Del) Moffitt Martin

Mar. 23, 1951 – Nov. 4, 2017

Delmar Moffitt Martin passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 4, at the age of 66. Having suffered recently from multiple health issues, Delmar laid back to rest in his car and did not wake up. He will be remembered as a kind, funny, loving, talented and happy person.

Delmar was born and raised in Portland. He was the second son born to Gail S. Martin and Carol M. Moffitt, both of Burchard, Nebraska.

Del graduated from Parkrose High School, where he was an active participant in the music and drama programs, a member of the Debonaires choral group and a cappella choir and a football player.

He continued his schooling at Pacific University in Forest Grove. There he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and met his future wife, Priscilla J. Featherston. Del and Priscilla married and resided together in the Portland area until their divorce in 1989. They had two sons and a daughter.

Del had many interests and skills that he shared with his family. He was an exceptional woodworker. He had his own woodshop where he spent many hours carefully crafting furniture, decorations, toys and games for family and friends.

Continuing the tradition, Del also helped his adult children with woodwork and repair and maintenance in their own homes. Even when he was in poor health last summer, Del continued to advise his children throughout the building of a backyard fence.

Del was also a skilled marksman. He had experience with both a bow and a rifle, and he enjoyed teaching his children to shoot. He most recently taught his older grandchildren to shot BB guns during his granddaughter’s 13th birthday party.

Del loved anything to do with the outdoors. Camping was a regular family activity. Guitar, flute, BB guns and a .22 always made the trip. The more secluded the location, the better.

Memories were made hiking the Columbia River Gorge and on numerous trips to the Oregon Coast.

Water was also a big part of the family’s life. Together Del and Priscilla built an in-ground swimming pool in their backyard. This made strong swimmers of the whole family. Many quality family hours and time entertaining friends and neighbors were spent in and around that pool. Floating the river was a favorite family activity as well.

Board games and games of skill were also common family activities. He was also an avid reader who loved learning and using new vocabulary. He taught his children to read with a dictionary close at hand.

In the footsteps of his father, Del was a lifelong musician and performer. He was involved in theater and musical performances throughout his life. He toured with the Norman Luboff Choir, directed music programs at multiple churches and even sang the national anthem at a Portland Trailblazers game. He played piano, guitar, horn, bagpipes and recorder.

Del had a variety of careers. He was a public-school music teacher, a boiler operator and a computer operator. He returned to school to become a licensed massage therapist.

Del was also an experienced dancer. He participated in area dance groups and attending dance events.

Del was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; and his eldest son, Arlie. He is survived by his children, John Martin and Neoma (Seth) Ramseyer; his former wife and longtime friend, Priscilla; grandchildren Carmen, Logan, Samantha, Ike, Bruce, Elyza, Fynn and Sawyer; stepmother, Eileen Hayes Martin; niece, Andrea; nephews, Christopher and Scott; sister-in-law, Gretchen; and many friends.

A service has been held.