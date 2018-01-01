We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for February are due Monday, Jan 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Measure 101—Election Forum

Join the League of Women Voters of Portland for an election forum on Oregon Ballet Measure 101 Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Multnomah County Board Room, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd.

The panel includes Peter Graven of OHSU, who will explain the ballot measure, State Representative Rob Nosse in support of the measure and a yet-to-be-determined representative of opponents of the bill.

Measure 101 is a veto referendum to repeal parts of the bill (HB2391) passed by the 2017 Legislature to provide funding for health care for low-income Oregonians, through a temporary assessment on insurers and some hospitals.

A yes vote retains the funding and the federal matching funds.

A no vote removes the funding provisions in the bill.

The forum will be recorded by MetroEast Community Media. It will be available for viewing online via lwvpdx.org and YouTube, as well as at lwvor.org.

A League of Women Voters of Portland speaker on Ballot Measure 101 can be scheduled by sending a request to voterservice@lwvpdx.org. The League of Women Voters of Oregon online Voters’ Guide for Ballot Measure 101 is available at lwvor.org/standard-voters-guide-special-election-january-2018/.

Pack the place

The annual David Douglas High Pack the Place (DDHS) basketball game, themed “Turn Back the Clock to the 1970s,” is Friday, Jan. 12, versus Gresham High School. The varsity girls basketball game begins at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys game is at 7:30 p.m. in the DDHS north gym, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. Admission is free for all David Douglas youth basketball team coaches, players and one parent. The evening includes free root beer floats, posters, entertainment and autographs. Alumni from the 1970s will be honored during the festivities. Go Scots! For more information, contact Lon Morast at 503-261-8300.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

David Douglas youth softball

Elementary and middle school registration for the David Douglas Softball Association (DDSA) spring season begins this month. Registration materials are available at elementary and middle schools. DDSA, a community-based program that is run by volunteers, is actively recruiting new members to join their board and coaching staff. Please e-mail Kelsey Stiff (kelsey_stiff@ddsd40.org) if you have any questions or are interested in becoming a board member or coach.

David Douglas in the swim

There are activities for all ages and swimmer levels at the David Douglas Aquatics Center, 13030 S.E. Taylor Ct. The center is open Monday through Friday but is closed Jan.15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Participate in adult lap swims weekdays from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Student lessons are available Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7:35 to 8:15 p.m. Family night is every Friday from 7:35 to 9 p.m.

Find the full schedule and fee information at ddouglas.k12.or.us/community/aquatics-center/.

FUNDRAISERS

Save returnable cans and bottles

Parkrose High School students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. If you miss this collection date, add this month’s donation to what you collect throughout the month and drop them off Saturday, Feb. 3.

Scouts keep up the good work with Christmas tree recycling

Boy Scout Troop 606 had a successful Scouting for Food Day last month, collecting more than 600 pounds of non-perishable food in two hours. They are thankful for everyone who helped them that day.

This month, they will recycle your Christmas tree for a nominal fee Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the lot adjacent to Bi-Mart, 12505 N.E. Halsey St.

They cannot accept flocked trees. If you need a tree picked up, drop by the lot to make arrangements.

Trinity Lutheran School invites alumni and friends to fundraiser

Advance the Potential of Our Students is a celebration of past, present and future Trinity Lutheran School students. This annual event is Friday, Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the school gym, 5520 N.E. Killingsworth St. It highlights years of Christian education at Trinity Lutheran School as well as its students and the teachers who have been a part of that rich history.

Reverend Paul Linnemann, president of the Northwest District Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and Michael Madison of the Concordia University Foundation will be speakers. Each will reflect on the importance of a well-rounded Christian education for children in today’s world.

This annual event is also an evening for attendees to support current and future students. Trinity Lutheran School graduates have had the benefit of a Christ-centered, rigorous and challenging education and many have become leaders in their communities and in their professions. Current and future students will be given the same opportunity with contributions received from the Advance the Potential of Our Students funding event.

2018 Trinity Lutheran School Honor Roll teachers will be introduced, Trinity students will perform and guests will be invited to enjoy happy hour foods, drinks and a mutual celebration of Lutheran education at Trinity.

Please let organizers know if you plan to attend. Call 503-288-6403 or e-mail office2@TrinityPortland.org.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Boy Scouts want you

Troop 606 serves Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from first grade through age 18. They meet Mondays at Menlo Park Elementary, 12900 N.E. Glisan St. The Cub Scout pack meets at 6 p.m., while the Boy Scout troop meets at 7 p.m.

Check out a meeting to learn what adventures await.

For more information, please call Sue Lampe at 503-560-1148.

Identifying the bees in your garden

Begin the new year learning about bees in Oregon. Local bee expert Raine Lee Ritalto joins members and guests at the Villa Garden Club meeting this month. About 500 species of bees live in the state. Learn to identify some of them and the flowers they visit.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Bring a lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

GIVING BACK

Advocate for seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

Read to kids at your local school

If you are looking for a way to give back to your community in the New Year, volunteer with SMART and help a child discover the joy of reading.

SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) is an early literacy nonprofit that envisions an Oregon in which every child can read and is empowered to succeed. SMART engages community volunteers to help Pre-K through third-grade children become confident readers by providing one-on-one literacy support, valuable adult mentorship and books to take home and keep.

As a SMART Reader, you’ll read one-on-one with children for 1 hour per week from now to May. If you’re not able to commit to a weekly session, apply to be a substitute reader. The SMART program has volunteer reading opportunities at Margaret Scott, Menlo Park, Hartley, Prescott, Lincoln Park, Wilkes and Alder elementary schools. Apply today.

For more information and to apply go to getsmartoregon.org or call 971-634-1628.

THE ARTS

A free concert for you

The East County Community Orchestra (ECCO) begins celebrating its 40th year with a free winter concert Sunday, Jan. 21 at David Douglas Horner Performing Arts Center, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave. Downbeat is at 3 p.m. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

ECCO welcomes David L. Kinch as its new director. The orchestra will present “Brahms First Symphony,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Suite from Tannhauser” and selections from “Carousel.”

ECCO was established in 1978. The 65 members are amateur and professional musicians from the Portland Metro area. Meet and greet the new director and the musicians over free refreshments during intermission.

Tax-deductible donations are invited to help defray expenses.

Visit eccoorchestra.org to learn more.

Learn to paint seascapes in oil

Portland Fine Arts Guild guest instructor, Melody Lane Howden will teach students how to work in watercolor, pastels and combining those two mediums into a mixed media. Classes are Mondays, Jan. 8, 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rivercrest Community Church, 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

Howden is an active member and a teacher at the Portland Fine Arts Guild. She developed a passion for drawing and painting late in life and loves experimentation and learning new techniques.

Classes are $15 per class for guild members and $20 per class for non-guild members. First timers pay only $10.

No pre-registration required. For supply lists and more information go to portlandfineartsguild.org or go to portlandfineartsguild on Facebook.

MEN workshop and concert at PHS

Parkrose High School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., is hosting a Male Ensemble Northwest workshop for male middle and high school singers Saturday, Jan 27 beginning at 9 a.m. Learn choral techniques, conducting, rehearsal techniques, vocal jazz and other aspects of the choral art. The workshop fee is $15. It is open to all area middle and high school boys. Register in the theatre lobby the morning of the workshop.

Following the workshop, MEN and the Parkrose High A-Choir will perform in concert in the Parkrose High Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, children under 12 are admitted free.

EDUCATION

David Douglas schools winter weather procedures

Winter weather brings uncertainty about school closures, delays and snow bus routes. The decision to open or close school is based on the David Douglas School District’s ability to safely transport students. Please discuss in advance your family’s plan in the event students are sent home early.

Closure information is shared via school and district websites, Facebook, automated phone calls and text messages (any parent whose cell phone is registered as a primary contact in their student’s records can opt in for text notifications by texting Y to 68453) and local media.

When viewing local school closure lists, remember to watch for David Douglas School District. The district is not part of Portland Public Schools. Visit ddouglas.k12.or.us for more closure procedure details.

Explore Portland Christian Schools

Tour both Portland Christian Schools (PCS) campuses at its annual open house Sunday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The elementary school is at 11845 S.E. Market St. It serves preschool through fifth grade. Call 503-256-5455 to learn more.

The Jr./Sr. High School for sixth through 12th grade is at 12425 S.E. Market St. Call 503-256-3960 for more information.

Visit both schools online at pcsschools.org.

PCS alumni should mark calendars for alumni week on the San Rafael Campus Feb. 5 through 10. E-mail info@pcschools.org for the schedule.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Civic 101 for seniors

Elders in Action hosts a training series focusing on civic involvement this month. This is a five-session series on city, neighborhood, county and state level government. In this series you will learn the basic elements of our local and state political system; become advocates for issues of concern to older adults; have personal conversations with elected officials; and visit Portland and Gresham City Hall, Multnomah County offices and the Oregon State Capitol.

Session 1: Inside Gresham city government Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gresham City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway, Gresham

Session 2: Inside Portland city government Friday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Portland City Hall, 1221 S.W. 4th Ave.

Session 3: Inside Multnomah County Government Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Multnomah County Building, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd.

Session 4: Inside neighborhood involvement Wednesday, Jan 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Session 5: Inside Oregon State government Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Field trip to Oregon State Capitol in Salem

Contact cassidy@eldersinaction.org to sign up or for more information. Interpretation services available for Spanish speakers.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura, at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, Jan. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighbors meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon, except Jan. 1 and 15.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Jan. 1 and 15. Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., except Jan. 2.

STEAM Storytime: Enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children 2 to 6 years. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment is provided. All ages welcome.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Music and Movement: Join award-winning children’s educator and performer Aaron Nigel Smith as he gets the whole family moving, grooving and learning. Sunday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Slavic New Year: Celebrate the most popular holiday in Slavic culture with music, folktales and traditional treats.

Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Winter Birdfeeders: Create a birdfeeder for wintering birds. Saturday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Jan. 1 and 15.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays beginning Jan. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Jan. 15.

Wednesdays beginning Jan. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “The Ice Princess” by Camilla Läckberg. Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr.—The Things You Might Not Know: Each third Monday in January, the nation pauses to remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Bill Thierfelder explores King’s life, as well as over a dozen different facts that you may not have known about this iconic figure that help fill in the picture we have of this complex human being. Here’s a chance to delve a little deeper into the man and his legacy and to see why his story is still so meaningful and relevant to our own lives today. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Jan. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Debt, Credit and the Law: Tim L. Eblen, Michelle K. Freed and James Tschudy are attorneys with expertise in debtor/creditor and consumer protection law. They will highlight strategies in addressing debt obligations effectively, how those obligations are reported to the credit bureaus and what rights and remedies are available under the law. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nature’s Medicine Cabinet for Your Home—Essential Oils: Meet Yiwen, an experienced yoga teacher and wellness instructor, who will introduce you to the world of essential oils. Essential oils give plants their distinctive smells, protect plants and play a role in plant pollination. In addition to their intrinsic benefits to plants and their beautiful fragrance, essential oils have long been used for food preparation, beauty treatment and health care practices. They can be used for a wide range of emotional and physical wellness applications. Learn how, why and when to use them. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Library Seed Exchange: Calling all local seed savers with good quality seed to share seeds, stories and growing practices. Join the nonprofit urban gardening organization, Grow Portland, for the second annual Seed Sharing Event. Share extra seed you have saved in your garden with others and discover new varieties. Local gardeners and farmers will have the opportunity to learn about seed saving and take home free seed. Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Tech Help: Do you have technology questions? Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly, knowledgeable Tech Helper who will help you find answers to questions about mobile devices, websites, downloading, e-readers, getting started with tech and much more. If you need help with a smartphone, iPad or tablet, please bring it with you, along with your user name and password, or we may not be able to help. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays beginning Jan. 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except Jan. 15.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

E-mail Basics: Want to set up an email account? We’ll get you started with the free web-based email service Gmail.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Blow Paint Creatures: Imaginations will run wild with this fun and colorful art activity. With the use of a plastic straw, kids will love blow painting their own unique creature craft. Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m., except Jan. 6.

Teen Council Open House: Join the crew. Are you curious about Teen Council? Come learn how you can make a difference at the library. Play some games and eat some snacks. Bring your friends and double the fun. For kids in grades six through 12. Friday, Jan. 19 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Vietnamese Know Your Rights—Renter’s Rights: Know the law so you can protect yourself. Understand your rights and responsibilities at all stages of the renting process: searching for a home, filling out applications, paying deposits and fees, getting repairs made, moving out and more. Program presented in Vietnamese. Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America” by Nancy Isenberg. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Jan. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills in English and Spanish. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.