Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased servings of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Jan. 1: CENTER CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR’S DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Jan. 2: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Jan. 3: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN and Spaghetti or CHILI BEANS and Cornbread with Willamette Vegetables, Patio Salad, Apple

Thursday, Jan. 4: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and TOFU with Venetian Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Banana

Friday, Jan. 5: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables and Italian Coleslaw or WINTER CHICKEN SALAD with Strawberry Luscious

Monday, Jan. 8: LEMON PEPPER SWAI FISH and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Apple Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Jan. 9: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or CHICKEN GYRO with Sliced Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Wednesday, Jan. 10: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN with Spiral Noodles, Mixed Vegetables, Carrot Raisin Salad, Gingerbread Cake or TURKEY SALAD with Banana

Thursday, Jan. 11: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice, Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Bleu Cheese Dressing or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Orange

Friday, Jan. 12: BAKED CHICKEN BREAST, Herbs, Polenta and Red Sauce or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cake

Monday, Jan. 15: CENTER CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Jan. 16: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Jan. 17: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or RICE and BEANS with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Orange

Thursday, Jan. 18: SWAI FISH, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Bleu Cheese, Banana Bread

Friday, Jan. 19: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Italian Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Banana

Monday, Jan. 22: CHICKEN TERIYAKI and Brown Rice or CHEF SALAD with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Apple

Tuesday, Jan. 23: SPAGHETTI and Meat Sauce or SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER and Split Pea Soup with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Jan. 24: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sliced Carrots, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Banana

Thursday, Jan. 25: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Creamy Cucumber Salad, Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Bread Pudding

Friday, Jan. 26: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Monday, Jan. 29: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Red Potatoes or FISH TACOS with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, Jan. 30: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Jan. 31: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.