The long-discussed Gateway Park Project has so far been little more than a mirage. The project—which creates mixed-income housing and commercial retail space along Northeast Halsey Street—was backed by community feedback and is an initiative led by Human Solutions, an organization dedicated to low-income families in east Portland, and Gerding Edlen, a real estate development firm.

In September (“Gateway Park groundbreaking uncertain,” MCM September 2017), construction still appeared iffy. Martha Calhoun, the communications representative from the Portland Housing Bureau’s Executive Leadership and Management Team, did not offer much hope. She reported to the Mid-county Memo that no date has been set for construction.

Now, there may be a tentative calendar in sight. “The project is in pre-development,” says Sarah Schubert, director of housing at Human Solutions. “We are finalizing terms with the city and will start pre-development shortly. We anticipate starting construction around December 2018 or January 2019.”

According to Schubert, the original plan is still in place. The building will be 10,000 total square feet of retail; 10,000 total square feet of office space; and 75 units of affordable, middle-income housing.

Though construction looks to be a year off, it does still appear to be in the cards.

To stay on top of future developments, contact Human Solutions at their Powell office (12350 S.E. Powell Blvd.) at 503-548-0200.