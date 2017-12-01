PARKROSE HIGH SCHOOL

Contributions by Lesley Bossert and Keija Lee

Music

Parkrose High School (PHS) choir students chosen for the 2018 All-State Honor Choir are sopranos Grace Trang and Angelea Nguyen, altos Victoria Ebert and Katherine Grobey, tenor Hunter Fields and bass Easton Fiser.

Selected for the 2018 ACDA All NW Honor Choir are soprano Noelle Bell, alto Katherine Grobey and bass Easton Fiser.

PHS band students chosen for the 2018 All-State Honor Band are Kelza Garcia, flute; Emily Miller, French horn; and Jeff Bumatay, tuba.

Cross-Country (Boys)

Ahmed Ibrahim, a sophomore, led the way as the Broncos qualified for the OSAA Championships at Lane Community College. He finished 13th with a time of 5:13 followed by Hassan Ibrahim (5:25), Abdi Ibrahim (5:41), Abdi Sido (6:04), Danny Nguyen (6:21), Alexis Budar (6:50) and Kevin Avellaneda (6:51).

Soccer (Boys)

The Broncos ended their season 12-1-4 to qualify for the OSAA Championship tournament. They defeated Summit 3-2 in first-round play but stumbled in a 2-4 loss to Corvallis in a quarter-final match.

Academic All-State

Cross-Country (Boys) GPA: 3.44

Soccer (Boys) team GPA: 3.01

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.48

Volleyball team GPA: 3.75, third in state

Krening named scholar athlete

Oregon State redshirt freshman Jada Krening, a 2016 Parkrose High graduate, was named November Scholar Athlete of the Month.

Krening, a political science major, has yet to see the field in her Oregon State career. Before coming to Corvallis, she was a standout performer for the Broncos, where she tallied 27 goals in her senior season. Krening also played with the Portland Thorns Academy.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN JR./SR.

HIGH SCHOOL

Contributions by Grace Dugger

Math

To be eligible for the mathematics honor society, a student must be in at least 10th grade; have successfully completed Algebra 2 or its equivalent; have completed at least one high school math course as a high school student at Portland Christian Schools; maintain an overall grade point average of at least 3.5; and maintain an unweighted mathematics GPA of at least 3.5.

Music

Football

Lewis & Clark all league teams:

Aidan Perry, senior, first team flex player and second team defensive back

Kaleb Osborne, senior, first team offensive and first team defensive line

Spencer Siegel, freshman, first team kicker

Dakota Guild, sophomore, first team punter

Garet Wisenbaker, junior, second team running back

Jesse Lortz, junior, second team linebacker

Johnny Weber, senior, second team linebacker and second team flex player

Girls Soccer

PCS all stars from the special district combined PCS/Columbia Christian team:

Kathryn Nyone, freshman, first team

Michaelyn Allen, senior, second team

Journie Conard, sophomore, second team

Olivia Stumets, freshman, second team

Nellie Ernst, senior, honorable mention

Boys Soccer

Portland Christian all stars from the special district combined PCS/Columbia Christian team

Jacob Babalai, sophomore, first team

Keano Seria, freshman, honorable mention

Cross-Country

Senior Beau Griffith finished third in league with a 17:33 time for his 5,000-meter run, which earned him a spot at the state meet at Lane Community College. He finished 23rd in a field of 114 with a time of 17:38.

Volleyball

On the strength of an 11-1 conference record, the PCS volleyball team advanced to the OSAA State Championship tournament at Forest Grove High School. They dispatched Creswell 3-2 in a first-round match up, but they fell 1-3 to Santiam Christian (the eventual tournament runner-up) in a quarter-final match. The girls finished eighth after losing 1-3 to Rainier in the consolation bracket. Coach Kristina Gore was named Lewis & Clark Conference coach of the year.

Madeline Files, a freshman, and Simone Gordon and Skular Scott, both juniors, were named first team all-conference.

Madeline DeLucia, sophomore, made the second team.

Faith into action

PCS’ vision of “growing leaders in mind and spirit since 1947,” dovetails wonderfully with Concordia University’s mission of “preparing leaders for the transformation of society.”

To this end, four PCS students completed Concordia’s summer immersive EnvisionPDX program, which collaborates with high school students to explore innovative and creative new models of leadership at the intersections of Christian faith and positive social change. The program helps students connect their faith to action and challenges them to dig deep and channel their passions for helping others, explore their self-image and discover how to become agents of change (envisionpdx.cu-portland.edu).

Acceptance into the program is competitive, and completing the program is challenging. Senior Jonathan Croston, juniors Justin Keegan and Genesis Berlin and sophomore Annie Bahr were selected to be part of the EnvisionPDX 2017 cohort of 33 students. All four graduated from the program.

Academic All-Stars

Volleyball team GPA: 3.54

PCS/Columbia Christian combined teams:

Football team GPA: 3.33, fifth in state

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.54, eighth in state

DAVID DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Contributions by AJ McCord, KOIN 6 News

Football

The KOIN Athlete of the Week for Nov. 17 was Scots receiver Jaydin Proctor. Proctor leads the state with more than 1,100 receiving yards. He averaged more than 130 yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns.

Proctor works day in and day out to perfect the game he loves.

“The more you work, the more you’re going to get better,” Proctor told KOIN 6 News. “Every summer I go to those camps. Every day I’m doing something to get me better.”

Though he may be underrated, Proctor has big dreams and is motivated to compete at the highest level. “You got to take those small steps to get to that point and, I guess for me, it’s just go to whatever college gives me an opportunity and a ball out there, and hopefully I’ll get an opportunity to play in the NFL,” he said. “That’s been my dream as a kid, you know.”

Soccer (Boys)

The Scots faced off against Sunset in first-round action in the OSAA Championships. Sunset won 3-1.

Academic AllStars

Cross-Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.39

Cross-Country (Girls) team GPA: 3.49

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.31

Volleyball team GPA: 3.3

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL

Soccer (Boys)

The Senators earned a berth in the OSAA Championships. Their first-round game ended in defeat to South Salem, 1-2.

Academic All-Stars

Cross-Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.29

Soccer (Boy) team GPA: 3.08

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.78, fourth in state

Volleyball team GPA: 3.38

REYNOLDS HIGH SCHOOL

Academic All-Stars

Cross-Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.29

Cross-Country (Girls) team GPA: 3.61

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.18

CITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Academic All-Stars

Soccer (Boys) team GPA: 3.59, seventh in state

Volleyball team GPA: 3.35