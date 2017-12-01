We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for January are due Friday, Dec. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Scouting for mosses

Diminutive but darling, Northwest mosses are renowned for their abundance. Grab your hand lens and join a naturalist in taking a closer look at the enchanting world or mosses. Learn about their ecology and how to identify them.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Scouters Mountain Nature Park, Southeast Boy Scout Lodge Road and 147th Avenue in Happy Valley. All ages are welcome, but this event is geared toward adults. $6 per person, $11 per family. Register and pay at oregonmetro.gov/calendar.

Holiday tours of Zimmerman House

Volunteers have decorated each room in the 1874 historic Zimmerman House, 17111 N.E. Sandy Blvd., with holiday decorations and Zimmerman family memorabilia.

The house was home to three generations of the Zimmerman family. Their furnishings and personal articles remain in this two-story Victorian home. Ten rooms are open to the public.

Tours are offered Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, Dec. 8 and 9 and Dec. 15 and 16 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults/teens and free for children under 13.

Parking is free but limited. The Zimmerman House is on TriMet bus line 21: Sandy Blvd/223rd.

For more information, please e-mail info@echohistory.org, call 503-618-0946 or visit echohistory.org.

The Grinch’s candy cane hunt

The Grinch discovered all the candy canes on the Glendoveer Golf Course, and he’s planning to turn them green. Help find the candy canes before it’s too late! After all the candy canes are found, head inside to warm up with some hot cocoa and enjoy a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Glendoveer Golf and Tennis Center, 14015 N.E. Glisan St. For ages 2 to 11. Free. Register at oregonmetro.gov/calendar.

Frosty Fest returns to Montavilla

This holiday season, be sure to stop by Montavilla for the holiday festivities. Businesses all over Historic Downtown Montavilla (Southeast Stark Street from 76th to 82nd avenues) will participate in a window decorating contest, creating window displays with spectacular, eye-popping visuals for all to enjoy. In previous years, these one-of-a-kind creations have delighted thousands of residents and visitors. Be sure to vote for your favorite window display at metba.org/frosty-fest/ through Dec. 24.

These holiday displays will create a beautiful backdrop for the Merry Montavilla Soiree Friday, Dec. 8. The Soiree, a holiday pub crawl, will feature businesses offering food and drink specials. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to donate to United Methodist Church, a local group that organizes a food pantry. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Vestal Free Lunch Program.

Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will appear at Vino Veritas Wine Bar + Bottle Shop, 7835 S.E. Stark St. Crafts and hot chocolate will be available for attending children.

The weekend will culminate Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Academy Theater, 7818 S.E. Stark St., with a free screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“The event really unites our growing community,” says Rita Hudson-Evalt of Union Rose, the Frosty Fest Committee chair. “It gives residents and visitors a chance to check out some one-of-a-kind items, support local businesses and share their giving holiday spirit.”

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Watercolor for the holidays

Portland Fine Arts Guild guest instructor and watercolorist Steve Ludeman will teach students (beginning to advanced) how to tell a story with their art. He will demonstrate techniques used to paint snow. Students will create winter landscapes in watercolor. Classes are Mondays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rivercrest Community Church, 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

Park and enter on the north side of the church. Class is in the community room on the lower level. Class fees are $15 per class for guild members and $20 per class for non-guild members. First timers pay $10.

No registration is required. For supply lists and more information, go to portlandfineartsguild.org or go to portlandfineartsguild on Facebook.

Burglary prevention workshop

Argay Terrace neighbors and other community members are invited to a free crime prevention program offered by the Portland Office of Neighborhood Involvement at the Portland Fire Bureau training facility, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave., Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Training is in the annex classroom behind the main building. Seating is limited to 40 people. To sign up, please contact Bobbie at betowork@comcast.net.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

David Douglas kid’s closet

David Douglas School District (DDSD) offers a Kid’s Closet to provide clothing items, school supplies and hygiene products to support the needs of DDSD students. It’s a free resource available to families within the DDSD. Managed by students in the Community Transition Program, it’s located at 2900 S.E. 122nd Ave. (inside the South Powellhurst building). Drop in hours are from 11:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays (closed for lunch from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.). For more information, contact the Kid’s Closet at 503-256-6500, extension 3623, or kids-closet@ddouglas.k12.or.us.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1969

The Parkrose High class of 1969 meets for lunch and happy hour the second Wednesday of each month. The December gathering includes an optional white elephant gift exchange. Meet at Bridge City Taproom, 620 S.E. 122nd Ave., at 11:30 a.m. for lunch or 4:30 p.m. for happy hour. These are no-host events. No reservations are needed; simply show up and join the fun. Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page.

FUNDRAISERS

Gather your returnable cans and bottles

Parkrose High students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. If you miss this collection date, add this month’s donation to what you collect over the holidays and drop them off Saturday, Jan. 6.

It’s a wonderful life

Michael Allen Harrison returns to Parkrose High School (PHS) Saturday, Dec. 2, for the annual holiday choir benefit concert. The show will highlight music Harrison wrote for a musical based on the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Harrison is a Parkrose alumnus who encourages other alumni to join him in support of PHS choir programs. A sellout crowd is anticipated, so purchase tickets now from any choir student or contact Lesley Bossert, PHS choir director, at lesley_bossert@parkrose.k12.or.us.

Christmas tree recycling

Boy Scout Troop 606 will recycle your Christmas trees in the lot next to Bi-Mart, 12505 N.E. Halsey St., Saturdays, Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 31 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Jan 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pickup is also available on the same dates. Call or text 503-348-9787 to arrange pickup or for more information.

Flocked trees cannot be accepted. Fees are $5 per tree when you drop the tree off and $10 per tree if it is picked up.

The troop meets at Menlo Park Elementary, 12900 N.E. Glisan St., Mondays at 7 p.m. and is open to boys 11 years or older who have not yet reached the age of 18. Pack 606 is for the younger scouts and meets at Menlo Park Elementary on Mondays at 6 pm. The troop and pack are looking to welcome new scouts.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Share potluck with gardeners

In the spirit of the season, you are invited to join Villa Garden Club at its annual festive potluck luncheon and white elephant gift exchange Thursday, Dec. 21. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by the potluck luncheon and gift exchange at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Please call Chris McClure for more information at 503-489-5437.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesday, Dec. 12 at noon for its annual Christmas Party at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. The public is invited to hear from Father Riley of Saint Andre Bessette Parish. The parish operates a clothing project for homeless men downtown. Donations of gently used clothing and new socks and underwear will be accepted at the meeting for distribution at the chapel at 602 W. Burnside St.

Lunch includes pizza and salads. The fee is $15.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, Dec. 7 at Old Chicago Pizza, 10300 S.E. Washington St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch. Visit gabanet.com for more information.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

BAZAARS and CRAFT FAIRS

Leach Botanical Garden

The Holiday Bazaar & Artist Market is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave. Visit leachgarden.org or call 503-823-9503 to learn more.

Portland Christian Schools

Portland Christian Schools will hold its annual Royals Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 2. Shop for Christmas gifts between 9 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Jr./Sr. High School, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St. The parent-led fundraiser craft show will feature more than 25 local artists.

Peace Church of the Brethren

The Peace Craft Fair is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peace Church of the Brethren, 12727 S.E. Market St. This unique event features local artisans displaying crafts, jewelry, pottery, felt art, woodwork, fantastical creatures, quilts and more. For more information, see facebook.com/peacecraftfair.

Do It Yourself craft fair

Prism House hosts its third annual Do It Yourself craft fair and open house Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 4105 N.E. 112th Ave. in support of the Gateway Project for homeless youth at Parkrose High. This is a free event, but donations of $5 or non-perishable food items, warm clothing and coats will be passed on to the Gateway Project coordinator to benefit the students. Parking is available at Faithful Savior Church next door.

All ages will get creative making wreaths, ornaments, paper crafts and cards, cookies, gift baskets and more. Bring cuttings from your yard to add to wreath-making materials. There will be lots of materials on hand. Your contributions of sturdy evergreens and branches with berries, flowers or hardy leaves will expand the creative options.

Nearly 150 people participated in this community event last year. Please RSVP at facebook.com/events/511139992581458/.

David Douglas High

The 21st annual David Douglas High School PTSA Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. Browse more than 80 vendors with a wide variety of items ranging from homemade holiday crafts, blown glass, pottery, art, clothing, jewelry and food gift items—even treats for your pets.

THE ARTS

Choirs at The Grotto Festival of Lights

Tickets are sold at the gate from 5 to 9:30 p.m. You may also purchase Festival tickets at The Grotto Gift Shop during its regular hours. Prices are as follows: general—$11; senior (65+) and military—$10; children (three to 12)—$6; children (two and under)—free.

Centennial High School Concert Choir, Friday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m.

David Douglas High School, Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran School Choirs, Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m.

Centennial Middle School Choir, Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5:15 p.m.

Parkrose High Choirs, Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Portland Christian High School Choir, Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Grotto is at 8840 N.E. Skidmore St. Learn more and find the complete choir schedule at thegrotto.org/christmas-festival-of-lights/.

Concert band offers holiday music

The Portland Metro Concert Band, an all-volunteer band, performs a free holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at David Douglas High School Horner Performing Arts Center, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave.

Free holiday concert

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra offers a free concert Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St. This holiday concert will highlight traditional carols and hymns featuring soprano soloist Pollyanna Moody. A reception will follow the concert.

The symphony, now in its 16th season, is a community-based, nonprofit ensemble under the direction of Travis Hatton.

For more information, please visit the Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra website at sunnysidesymphony.org.

PHS concerts

Parkrose High School (PHS) music students offer a series of concerts in celebration of winter and the Christmas season in the PHS Theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St.

Winter Band Concert, Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Jazz Express Big Band Christmas Concert, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. This is a music department fundraiser. Tickets are $5.

Winter Choir Concert, Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Christmas classics concert

Settle in for concert of Christmas classics by the Mt. Hood Pops Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in the Mt. Hood Community College Theater, 26000 S.E. Stark St. There will be a silent auction during intermission to raise funds for the orchestra’s scholarship program. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $45 for families.

You may purchase tickets at the box office the day of the show or online at squareup.com/store/mt-hood-pops-orchestra.

PCS winter concert

Enjoy and celebrate Christmas with the Portland Christian Senior High band, the Senior High choir and vocal ensemble, and the Junior High choir Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at 12425 N.E. San Rafael St. Admission is free.

FAITH and VALUES

Christmas in the City concert

The Multnomah University Music Department annual Christmas in the City concert is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, corner of Southwest 12th Avenue and Taylor Streets downtown.

The program includes traditional Christmas carols and feel-good holiday music, as well as excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah,” which will feature local vocalists Meg Dixon, soprano, and Brian Tierney, tenor. The Portland Christian High School concert choir will perform.

Begin the Christmas season off with some wonderful music. Admission is free.

For more information, go to multnomah.edu/chamberchoir.

A Norwegian Christmas program

Norsk Julesangfest, a Portland tradition for the Norwegian community for more than 36 years, will be celebrated at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3:15 p.m.

It was started at Central Lutheran Church to celebrate the Christmas season in the Norwegian language with English translation. Hear the Christmas message and the old familiar hymns in the native language.

The program features Joan Haaland Paddock, trumpet and lur; Jackie Van Paepeghem Mulaney, soprano; Scandinavian Chorus of Portland; Pacific Northwest Psalmodikons; and the Christmas Message by Ragna Shollenberger. Free will offerings will be accepted. A reception sponsored by the Daughters of Norway follows.

Ringing out the season

The Resurrection Players present its fifth annual After Christmas Party, a themed variety show with lots of audience participation Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132nd Ave. There will be bells to ring and listen to, stories to tell and songs to sing such as “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” “Ring Christmas Bells” and “I Heard the Bells of Christmas Day.”

Tickets are $5 and include admission, refreshments and fun.

If you need more information, contact Linda Highman at 503-254-6257.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association board meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #2, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave. Contact Chair Doug Cook at doug.cook12@gmail.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Tuesdays through Dec. 12 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays through Dec. 13 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays through Dec. 14 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays through Dec. 14 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays through Dec. 15 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays through Dec. 16 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

The Three Little Pigs and the Huffy Puffy Wolf: Join Penny’s Puppets for this traditional tale with a twist. Yes, the three little pigs all must move out of their mom’s house and build houses on their own. Yes, the Big Bad Wolf huffs and puffs and tries to blow all their homes down. But in the end, where does all this huffing and puffing get him? Discover some coping skills when having a bad day and laugh and rejoice with the little pigs and their unlikely friend, the Huffy Puffy Wolf. Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Build a City that Sparks: Create a cityscape that sparks. Use beautiful glowing paper collages, cardboard, copper tape, LED lights and batteries to light up your city in this amazing interactive art piece. At the same time, you’ll learn a little something about electrical circuitry. Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Night Rhythms” Story Performance and Book Signing: Join author Shalanda Sims for an unconventional literary experience as she reads from her newly released book “Night Rhythms,” the first book in the Hooded Quilt Series. Enjoy lyrics and movement expressed to the backdrop of the beating drum as words leap off pages into a once-ordinary room quickly transformed through imagination. Saturday, Dec. 23 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Sock Fox Craft Workshop: Love sock monkeys? Enjoy the age-old tradition of turning socks into stuffed toys. Learn helpful stitching and soft-sculpture techniques while making your own cuddly fox. Fun for both the beginner and more advanced crafters. We will use clean, upcycled colorful cotton knit sock parts and felt made from recycled plastic bags to create these critters. Take home your own hand-stitched Sock Fox by the end of the workshop. Class taught by guest artist and toymaker Suzanne Moulton. For teens in grades six to 12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Friday, Dec. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m., except Dec. 24.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Graceling” by Kristin Cashore. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient, Spanish-speaking lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays through Dec. 11 from 11:30 a.m.to noon.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays through Dec. 12 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays through Dec. 15 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays through Dec. 15 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays through Dec. 11 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays through Dec. 12 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays through Dec. 9 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years, with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays through Dec. 17 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays through Dec. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Come enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children ages 2 to 6. Thursdays through Dec. 14 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Yarn Club: Whether your interest is knitting or crocheting, come join the fun and learn together. All levels and ages welcome. Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment provided. All ages welcome.

Saturdays through Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Corn Husk Traditional Winter Season Ornaments: In this seasonal hands-on workshop, students will learn about the Mexican winter season traditions, which include a combination of indigenous and occidental traditions such as the posadas (parties), nativity scenes and Día de Reyes. Participants will make their own ornaments and can use them to decorate for the season. Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Winter and Holiday Ceramics Painting: Love having an ornament on the tree that you can pull out year after year—especially one made by a child? Choose from a wide assortment of ornaments that can be painted and taken home that day that will last for years to come. The ornament, ribbon, lead-free paint, colorful mats, aprons, water buckets and paint brushes are supplied. All you need is a child with an imagination. Kids love to paint! Thursday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays through Dec. 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except Dec. 24.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays through Dec. 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays through Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Citizenship Class: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen. Classes are in English and are taught by Goodwill instructors. Fridays from 10:30 a.m.to noon.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Health Insurance Information and Enrollment Assistance: Open enrollment for health insurance is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. If you have questions about the application and enrollment process, visit the library to get them answered. This is offered in partnership with the Multnomah County Health Department and Health Plans in Oregon. Call 503-988-5841 to register. Interpreters are available upon request. Please give 48-hour notice to allow the best service. Fridays, Dec. 1 and 8 from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

Oregon Military History: Alisha Hamel and Warren Aney present an informative discussion on Oregon’s military heritage. The authors draw on their service with the Oregon Army National Guard, including years spent as organizational historians to gather images culled from the Oregon Historical Society, the Oregon Military Museum, county historical societies, regional and national collections and their personal collections illustrating distinctive stories from the past that shape our modern communities. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “Martin Marten” by Brian Doyle. Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “A Long Way Home: A Memoir” by Saroo Brierley. Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-Books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.