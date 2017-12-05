Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may be preventing the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Dec. 4: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice and Creamy Coleslaw or CHEF SALAD with Edamame Medley, Apple

Tuesday, Dec. 5: SPAGHETTI, Meat Sauce and Mediterranean Blend Vegetables or SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER and Split Pea Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Dec. 6: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sunshine Carrots, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Banana

Thursday, Dec. 7: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE, Brown Rice and Marinated Green Beans or SHEPHERD’S PIE and Mashed Potatoes with Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Bread Pudding

Friday, Dec. 8: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodle, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Monday, Dec. 11: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Potatoes or FISH TACOS with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, Dec. 12: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Key West Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Dec. 13: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Thursday, Dec. 14: SPINACH LASAGNA or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Friday, Dec. 15: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Chicken with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Oatmeal Cookie

Monday, Dec. 18: SWAI FISH, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Dec. 19: PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Tri-Cut Potatoes or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and White Rice with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Dec. 20: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Dec. 21: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Dec. 22: ROASTED TURKEY, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Bread Stuffing, Sunshine Carrots, Layered Salad, Cookies

Monday, Dec. 25: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS DAY

Tuesday, Dec. 26: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 27: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Thursday, Dec. 28: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and Rice with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Pear

Friday, Dec. 29: LEMONGRASS FISH and Rice or CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Sausalito Blend Vegetables, Banana

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.