The Mid-county Memo strives to be accurate and thorough in its coverage and corrects significant errors of fact. If you find an error, please call 503-287-8904 or e-mail editor@midcountymemo.com. In last month’s article, “St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church pays its last respects,” we reported that the Sunday, Oct. 29 service was the church’s last. That was incorrect. However, it was the church’s final service on a Sunday. The article in this month’s issue is about the church’s true final service held last month, which took place on a Tuesday. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.