Dorinda Alyce Daggett Holloway

May 29, 1946–Sept. 9, 2017

Dorinda Alyce Daggett Holloway passed away Sept. 9, 2017, at the age of 71. Her family mourns the loss of their treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Dinda, as she was known, is pictured with her beloved mother and namesake, Dorinda Ann Daggett.

Born May 29, 1946, in St. Helens, Oregon, she grew up in Southeast Portland and attended David Douglas High School. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1968, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the 1968 OSU Prom Queen (go Beavs!). For 28 years she enjoyed a distinguished teaching career in Portland, Corvallis, Salem and Hillsboro. Beyond her family, Dinda viewed the opportunity to teach as the greatest privilege of her life.

Dinda married Ron Holloway in the summer of 1969, five days after Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. They were blessed with two children, Kimberly Christine Holloway-Kripalani (Sanju) and Samuel Scott Holloway (Robin). The addition of Robin and Sanju to the family and the arrival of granddaughters Morgan and Sasha began some of the most joy-filled chapters of her life.

Dinda was a mother figure to many, and she delighted in the achievements of her own children and the others she so dearly loved. She had a warm and welcoming presence that made those she met feel understood and valued. Dinda was always “all in.” She invested and believed in others and their limitless potential.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Daggett, and her mother, Dorinda A. Daggett. She is survived by her husband, Ron; sisters, Nancy Osborne (Lee), Amy Petti (Ron) and her beloved chosen sister, Penny Engberg (David); brothers, Robert and Peter Daggett; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Jones, Rita Daggett and Suzanne Daggett; and nieces and nephews, Dena Dooney (Tim), Chad Riley, Peter Osborne (Mariah), Jeff Osborne (Mary), Danny Osborne (Marlena), Lori Osborn, Hunter Daggett (Amanda), Jake Daggett (Heather), Alison DiSpaltro (Dan) and Amanda Browning. Dinda loved watching the new generation of cousins—Emmett and Grace; Eliana and Amaris; Indira, Lillith and Soren; and Henry and Margot—grow up with her own grandchildren.

Her family is deeply indebted to Dinda’s devoted caregivers, who became dear friends: Helen Crutcher, Shannon Carlson and Mary Thoma.

They are grateful for the beautiful life, family, traditions and joy Dinda created, the courage with which she faced every battle and all that she taught them by simply being her bright and beautiful self. They will love and miss her forever.

Memorial gifts in Dinda’s name may be made to the SMART (Start Making a Reader Today) Program, getsmartoregon.org or c/o 101 S.W. Market Street, Portland, OR 97201. Please write “In Memory of Dinda Holloway” in the memo section of your check. If you choose to donate online, please reference “In Memory of Dinda Holloway” in the comments section of the online form.

Patricia Marie Krug

April 6, 1946–Sept. 23, 2017

Patricia Marie Krug was born in Portland, the third child of Victoria and Stephen. She attended Ascension Elementary and Marycrest High School. In 1968 Patti graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in home economics, married Leo Krug wearing a wedding dress she sewed herself and started her career at Parkrose Heights. Patricia passed away after a courageous battle with multifocal motor neuropathy spanning over a decade. She is survived by her husband, Leo; three children, Stephen, Leah, and Justin; grandchildren, Addison and Kenny; and sisters, Ann and Sister Marie Bernadette. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ron.

Beryl H. McLean

Feb. 12, 1926–Sept. 14, 2017

Beryl McLean was born Feb. 12, 1926, to Constance and David Stafford in M.S.A. Hospital, Abbotsford, British Columbia. She joined an older brother, Glendon. Her family owned a farm next to her grandmother’s farm. As a typical child of the 1930s growing up on a farm, she was given lots of time to play and use her imagination. She had good memories of her dad hitching up the horses and wagons to take a load of kids to school in the winter. After high school (Phillip Sheffield, Abbotsford, British Columbia), she worked at the Teddy Bear Café in Abbotsford and then went with a girlfriend to Edmonton, Alberta, where she worked in the Defense Industry Limited plant. When the war was over, she returned to the Teddy Bear Café. It was during this time that she met Pete (formally Marvin). They hit it off and were married Nov. 8, 1947.

She worked for Montgomery Ward in northwest Portland and then in Parkrose School District cafeteria services for 23 years before retiring in 1985. She also was actively involved in PTA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Gateway Elks/Elkettes.

Pete passed away in 2002 after 55 years of marriage, and Beryl remained a widow since. She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Terry (Jesse); her son, Gary (Kim); her granddaughter, Cheri (Brett); and two perfect young gentlemen: her great-grandsons, Hudson (age 11) and Hayden (age 8).

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased her brother, Glendon, and her parents, Connie and Dave.

No services are planned at her request. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., in Gresham.