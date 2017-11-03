We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for November are due Wednesday, Nov. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

EVENTS

Vega Pederson and Keny-Guyer town hall

Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson and District 46 State Representative Alissa Keny-Guyer host a town hall Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Portland Community College Southeast Campus, 2305 S.E. 82nd Ave., in the Great Hall. They plan to look back at 2017 and ahead to 2018, and they want to hear from you.

Improvements at Mill and Midland parks

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Portland City Council will convene a hearing from 6 to 8:30 p.m., concerning Mill and Midland park improvements at David Douglas High School, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave.

Portland Parks & Recreation has proposed changes at Mill Park (Southeast 122nd Avenue and Morrison Street) that include a central lawn with space for sports and leisure activities, community gardens, playground and splash pad and a picnic shelter and tables.

Proposed elements at Midland Park (Southeast 117th Avenue and Mill Court) include a playground with natural play features, an outdoor reading area, game tables and nature trails.

Changes coming to Division Street

On Thursday, Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., Portland Bureau of Transportation will share maps and plans for proposed Division Street changes at Portland Community College—Southeast Campus, Community Room Annex, 8305 S.E. 82nd Ave.

To make outer Southeast Division Street safer for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, Portland Bureau of Transportation is planning big changes for Division Street from 82nd Avenue to the city limits, including more sidewalks and lighting, better pedestrian crossings, separated or protected bike lanes and lower speeds with measures to back that up. Raised median islands along Division with U-turns allowed for business and community access are also planned.

Promoting civil discourse

The League of Women Voters of Portland hosts a dialogue on free speech and civil discourse with Mat dos Santos (Portland ACLU) and Michael Mills (Portland State University’s National Policy Consensus Center), Tuesday, Nov.14 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Multnomah County Board Room, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd. This is a public and free program offering food for thought and just in time for those Thanksgiving dinner conversations. You’re invited to join the dialogue about the interplay of our constitutional right to free speech and our desire to create civil discourse. Audience questions will be addressed after the dialogue.

A night with the Scots

Meet the David Douglas High School (DDHS) boys and girls varsity basketball teams from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the DDHS north gym, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This free evening includes cheerleaders, shooting contests, scrimmages, prizes, t-shirts, autographs, little dribblers and much more. Fun for all ages. Go Scots!

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Beneficial insects

Are you battling pests in your urban garden? Take this workshop offered by East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 17405 N.E. Glisan St. Meet the beetles, bugs, flies, lacewings and other invertebrates, such as spiders and centipedes, that work around the clock to provide free pest control. You will discover plant types and management practices that provide habitat to attract and sustain beneficial insects that help your garden thrive. You’ll also learn how to keep an eye out for some of the invasive insect pests that currently threaten our state.

Seating is limited. Go to emswcd.org to register.

Rain gardens 101

Learn how to build your own rain garden at this free workshop offered by East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Hood Community College, 26000 S.E. Stark St., Room 1773. Explore the critical role rain gardens can play in urban stream restoration, and how they add beautiful landscaping to your yard at the same time.

You will learn how to assess your site to determine the best location and size, calculate impervious surfaces, determine soil suitability, choose appropriate plants and figure out how to maintain your new rain garden. You will also receive a comprehensive manual that guides you through each step in constructing your rain garden. Where possible, the workshop will include a short tour of a nearby rain garden.

DIY weatherization workshop

Learn how to stop drafts in your home at this Community Energy Project workshop Monday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roseway Heights SUN School, 7334 N.E. Siskiyou St. Learn how to save energy and increase comfort by reducing drafts around doors and windows. Great for homeowners and renters alike. Qualified participants receive a free kit of weatherization supplies at the end of the workshop. Register for the workshop at communityenergyproject.org or call 503-284-6827, ext. 109.

Native plant workshop

Explore the benefits of gardening with native plants at this workshop hosted by East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Hood Community College, 26000 S.E. Stark St., Room GE201. Instructors will introduce you to common native plant communities in Portland, show examples of species that do well in similar growing conditions, share successful planting tips that will help them thrive and more. A native plant slideshow will highlight characteristics and desired growing conditions of many local favorite native groundcovers, shrubs and trees. You’ll walk away with loads of information so you can decide which native plants will work well in your yard.

Lead poisoning prevention workshop

Attend this free workshop hosted by Community Energy Project, Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park Elementary School, 13200 S.E. Lincoln St. Learn how to prevent lead exposure in your home. Great for households with children or pregnant women, especially those living in homes built before 1978.

Qualified participants will receive a free kit of safety and testing supplies at the end of the workshop. Register for the workshop at communityenergyproject.org or call 503-284-6827, ext. 109.

Attracting pollinators to your garden

Gardens are pollinated by a variety of insects that help flowers set seed and help fruit and vegetable plants produce an edible harvest. Learn more at this East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District workshop Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Whitaker Ponds Nature Park, 7040 N.E. 47th Ave.

Most of us are familiar with European honey bees, but few of us are aware of the many flies, beetles, moths and butterflies at our doorsteps that also provide critical pollination services. In this workshop, you will learn about the different kinds of pollinators that might be living in your garden, discover a plant palette to help attract and support pollinators and go beyond the bloom to consider ways to provide shelter, water, nesting and overwintering sites.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

David Douglas Kid’s Closet

David Douglas School District (DDSD) offers a Kid’s Closet to provide clothing items, school supplies and hygiene products to support the needs of DDSD students. It’s a free resource available to families within DDSD. Managed by students in the Community Transition Program, it’s located at 2900 S.E. 122nd Ave. (inside the South Powellhurst Building). Drop in hours are from 11:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays (closed for lunch from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.). For more information, contact the Kid’s Closet at 503-256-6500, ext. 3623, or kids-closet@ddouglas.k12.or.us.

FUNDRAISERS

First Saturday is can and bottle day

Parkrose High students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St.

Wreaths and candle rings for holidays

The Visual and Performing Arts Department of Portland Christian Schools has kicked off its annual Christmas wreath fundraiser to benefit the school’s arts programs.

Last year the Christmas wreath fundraiser raised more than $8,000, which was used to purchase a soundboard for school assemblies and choir and band performances, new camera equipment and funds for students and teachers to attend special events such as the thespian conference and the National Scholastic Awards.

To order a wreath or a candle ring, please go to pcschool.ejoinme.org/wreath2017 to order online or stop by the Portland Christian Schools Jr./Sr. High School office at 12425 N.E. San Rafael St. The order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 8, and pickup is Friday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the San Rafael campus.

If you have questions or need more information, please call the school at 503-256-3960.

It’s a mixed bag

Parkrose High choir students are selling shopping bags, lunch bags, tote bags and more beginning Nov. 13 through Nov. 27. Delivery will be in time for winter break and the holidays. Order from any choir student or contact Lesley Bossert, choir director, at lesley_bossert@parkrose.k12.or.us.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Design gift-ready winter baskets

Get ready for the holidays with Villa Garden Club. The Nov. 16 meeting at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave., features ideas for designing winter baskets for decorations and gifts. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Chinese Village, 520 S.E. 82nd Ave. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 S.E. 92nd Ave. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. in Parkrose. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

BAZAARS and CRAFT FAIRS

St. Rita Catholic Church

The St. Rita Fall Festival and Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10029 N.E. Prescott St.

There will be more than 30 experienced vendors plus, baked products, plants, a boutique and Santa’s treasures. Food for purchase is served all day. Call 503-665-1315 or 503-253-8810 for more information.

Crossroads Church

The Crossroads Christmas Bazaar, 2505 N.E. 102nd Ave., is a great place to pick up handmade gifts, crafts and treats for the people on your Christmas list. Browse in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Friday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Heights at Columbia Knoll

The Heights at Columbia Knoll Holiday Craft Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8320 N.E. Sandy Blvd.

St. Therese Parish

The 36th annual St. Therese Parish Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

Vendors include talented craftsmen who make jewelry, soap, Christmas ornaments, aprons, pot holders, candy, jams and baby items. There is a roving Santa, a cookie sale and a used book sale, and the Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths and swags.

Enjoy rolls and coffee in the morning and sandwiches for lunch.

All Saints Catholic Church

The All Saints Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3847 N.E. Glisan St. More than forty vendors will offer unique gifts and crafts as well as antique treasures. There is a shopping room just for kids. Snacks will be served in the Bakery Corner Café.

Leach Botanical Garden

The Holiday Bazaar & Artist Market is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave. Visit leachgarden.org or call 503-823-9503 to learn more.

David Douglas High

The 21st annual David Douglas High PTSA Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. Browse more than 80 vendors with a wide variety of items ranging from homemade holiday crafts, blown glass, pottery, art, clothing, jewelry and food gift items—even treats for your pets.

GIVING BACK

Boy Scouts collect food for food bank

Boy Scout Troop 606 will be out Scouting for Food Saturday, Dec. 2. Scouts will collect door to door in the area between Northeast 122nd and 148th avenues from San Rafael Street north to I-84. Scouts will be in uniform. This annual event collects food for the St. Anne’s food bank on Northeast 182nd Avenue by Rockwood.

The troop meets Mondays at Menlo Park Elementary School, 12900 N.E. Glisan St., at 7 p.m. Boys in the sixth grade who are age 11 and those who have not yet turned 18 are encouraged to join. The troop has added Cub Scout Pack 606 for boys in first through fifth grade. The pack meets at Menlo Park on Mondays at 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Sue Lampe at 503-560-1148.

THE ARTS

Shakespearian love triangle plays at PHS

“Twelfth Night” will play in the Parkrose High School Theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., Nov. 3, 4, 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. as well at Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

“Twelfth Night” is the story of twins, Viola and Sebastian, who are shipwrecked in a foreign land. Viola disguises herself as a man and gets a job with the Count Orsino, who sends her to woo the Lady Olivia for him, who of course falls in love with the disguised Viola. Whew! Mistaken identity, comedy and song make up this classic by William Shakespeare.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $7 for adults.

Shrek: Coming to a theater near you

The David Douglas Performing Arts Department presents Shrek the Musical on Nov. 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 and 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Howard F. Horner Performing Arts Center, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave.

Nearly 100 David Douglas students are involved in this production, which brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life onstage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy-tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Box office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on school days. Call the box office at 503-261-8270 or go to sites.google.com/a/ddouglas.k12.or.us/dd/ to access online reservations.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Michael Allen Harrison returns to Parkrose High School (PHS) Saturday, Dec. 2, for the annual holiday choir benefit concert. The show will highlight music Harrison wrote for a musical based on the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Harrison is a Parkrose alumnus who encourages other alumni to join him in support of PHS choir programs. A sellout crowd is anticipated, so purchase tickets now from any choir student or contact Lesley Bossert, choir director, at lesley_bossert@parkrose.k12.or.us.

FAITH AND VALUES

Audition for post-Christmas celebration

Auditions for the annual after Christmas party by the Resurrection Players are Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132nd Ave. The Players are looking for vocal and instrumental solos, duets or ensembles; ballet or interpretive dancers; and interpretive speakers to participate in a themed performance dubbed “Ringing Joy and Hope.” There will be a dress rehearsal at the church Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 4 p.m. at the church. To take part, show up for auditions. To watch the result, be there for the performance. Linda Highman will field questions at 503-254-6257.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group neighborhood cleanup at Margaret Scott Elementary School Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. General meeting: Tuesday, Nov.7 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ron Russell Middle School, 3955 S.E. 112th Ave. Please enter through the front double doors near the bus drop-off. The meeting will take place upstairs in the library.

Spirit of Portland Awards: Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at IRCO, 10301 N.E. Glisan St.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information.

Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association board meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #2, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave. Contact Chair Doug Cook at doug.cook12@gmail.com for more information.

LIBRARIES<

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 24.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Nov. 24.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from noon to 12:30 p.m., except Nov. 25.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Come enjoy a 15-minute story time followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children ages 2 to 6. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m., except Nov. 23.

Yarn Club: Whether your interest is knitting or crocheting, come join the fun and learn together. All levels and ages welcome. Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Nov. 23.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. We provide the chess equipment. All ages welcome.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m., except Nov. 25.

FOR FAMILIES

Native American Music and Dance—Yesterday, Today and Forever: Painted Sky is an organization that honors Native American culture by building awareness of traditional and contemporary musical expressions through performance and education. Come join Painted Sky for a lively and educational experience. Made possible by The Library Foundation through support from The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Fund. Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Youth Voice—Film/Photography Camp for Teens: Create social impact and change through a film or photo project made on issues that matter to you. This photography and video camp provides teens the opportunity to address issues that are important to them while engaging community members and each other. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, Nov. 13 through Dec. 11 from 4 to 5:45 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except Nov. 22 and 23.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED test. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Citizenship Class: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen. Classes are in English and taught by Goodwill instructors. Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

A Will Is Not Enough in Oregon: Learn the basics of wills, living trusts, powers of attorney and health care directives with attorney and author Richard Schneider. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

NaNoWriMo—National Novel Writing Month: Every November, budding authors commit to writing 50,000 words in 30 days. Want to meet up and write in the company of other writers? Join a Write-In at your library. Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “Astoria: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson’s Lost Pacific Empire: A Story of Wealth Ambition, and Survival” by Peter Stark. Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Read “The Dovekeepers” by Alice Hoffman. Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Great American Songbook: William Spillette presents a one-man-band performance, using a Boss RC-300 Loopstation and multiple guitars, a ukulele, harmonica and various percussion instruments. This is a very lively, entertaining and educational set in a format that can be appreciated by all. Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Using Craigslist: Craigslist is like online classified ads. Learn how to post an item to sell, see how to search for a job or a rental home, and pick up tips for staying safe when using Craigslist. You don’t need to be a computer expert to take this class, but you must be able to use a mouse and a keyboard and be comfortable navigating the Internet. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR EVERYONE

Day of the Dead Crafts and Celebration: Come honor the dead and make crafts to celebrate your own relatives. If you wish, you can bring a photo of a loved one that has passed away to add to the altar. Thursday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 22.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 23.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Nov. 23.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., except Nov. 24.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 25.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m., except Nov. 25.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Czech Glass Ornaments for Winter Holidays: An experienced heritage crafts teacher and cultural educator, Daniela Sipkova-Mahoney, will guide you in crafting and decorating traditional Czech glass ornaments. These dainty and unique decorations are a wonderful gift to yourself or your loved ones during the holiday season. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Enemies: A History of the FBI” by Tim Weiner. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.