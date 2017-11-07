Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet, particularly, receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased amounts of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 2: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Nov. 3: HERB and APRICOT ROAST TURKEY, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Monday, Nov. 6: CHICKEN and RICE, Navy Bean Salad and Mexican Blend Vegetables or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 7: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetables or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 8: CHICKEN ENCHILADA and Green Sauce or OMELET and Mushroom Sauce with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Nov. 9: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Asparagus, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Pumpkin Cake

Friday, Nov. 10: CLOSED FOR VETERAN’S DAY HOLIDAY

Monday, Nov. 13: LEMON PEPPER SWAI FISH and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Apple Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 14: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or CHICKEN GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Wednesday, Nov. 15: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Key West Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 16: PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Potatoes or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and White Rice with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Friday, Nov. 17: *HOLIDAY MEAL* Roast Turkey and Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Golden and Sweet Potato Mash, Stuffing, Garden Blend Vegetables, Cranberry-Mandarin Orange Jell-O, Pumpkin Pie, Whipped Topping (no second entrée)

Monday, Nov. 20: IRISH STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and White Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 21: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Banana

Wednesday, Nov. 22: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or RICE and BEANS with Normandy Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Friday, Nov. 24: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Monday, Nov. 27: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 28: CHICKEN ENCHILADA and Green Sauce or OMELET and Mushroom Sauce with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Nov. 29: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 30: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or TUNA-STUFFED TOMATO SALAD with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.