In addition to their produce and berry stand at 5905 N.E. 158th Ave. (off Sandy Boulevard), Spada Farms opened a pumpkin patch in October. Modern farmers Ron Spada and Jeanette Tobie pose with Sable, their 14-year old dachshund, in their eight-acre pumpkin patch. For more information about what’s in season and pumpkin pricing, call 503-539-5396. For the rest of the story, see Business Memos.