In addition to their produce and berry stand at 5905 N.E. 158th Ave. (off Sandy Boulevard), Spada Farms opened a pumpkin patch in October. Modern farmers Ron Spada and Jeanette Tobie pose with Sable, their 14-year old dachshund, in their eight-acre pumpkin patch. For more information about what’s in season and pumpkin pricing, call 503-539-5396. For the rest of the story, see Business Memos.
- #alert BREAKING: @portlandpolice have located Shirley Darlow safe at 24th/Powell. Thanks to all who helped on this… https://t.co/LdOlMJj0FV
- Alert: Cornelius-Schefflin Rd is closed btw Long Rd & Adair St because of downed powerlines at 4th and Holladay. Expect delays. #pdxtraffic
- RT @WCSOCornelius: Dump truck takes five utility poles down at N 4th/Holladay. Traffic being diverted. #alerts #pdxtraffic https://t.co/gZc…
