Each day, members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

If you’re sending a submission, include all details that apply: individuals’ names, details of the milestone and a contact name and phone number. If you have photos, send them. The submission deadline for the November issue is Monday, Oct. 16. For best results, e-mail editor@midcountymemo.com or mail submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. Call 503-287-8904.

PHS refreshed and ready for students

It was a very busy summer at Parkrose High School (PHS). The stadium press box has been updated, new scoreboards are in place on the soccer and football fields (as well as the swimming pool) and the gym floor has been upgraded. While the floor in Rossi Field House has received a new top coat each summer, this is the first time in 15 years that it has been taken down to bare wood, repainted, relined and finished, according to Daunte Gouge, PHS athletic director. He says gratefully, “Hats off to Tom Dufrense, head of facilities at the high school, and his team for all the work they accomplished in a shortened summer break.”

DDSD schools among healthiest

Six David Douglas School District (DDSD) schools were recently named to the 2017 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The list, published by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, identifies 323 of the nation’s healthiest schools based on the school’s ability to meet a rigorous set of criteria—including serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality physical and health education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

DDSD schools that made this year’s list are:

• Earl Boyles Elementary School

• Floyd Light Middle School

• Lincoln Park Elementary School

• Menlo Park Elementary School

• Ron Russell Middle School

• West Powellhurst Elementary School

Thirteen schools in Oregon made the 2017 list. Floyd Light Middle School and Ron Russell Middle School were two of only 47 schools nationwide to receive the second-highest level of recognition—the National Healthy Schools Silver Award.

Small grants for community engagement

The city of Portland’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement (ONI) and Portland’s seven neighborhood district coalitions are offering $100,000 in Neighborhood Small Grants. Neighborhood associations and community-based organizations are eligible to apply. Projects must be completed in 2018. Grants are awarded on a completive basis. The East Portland Neighborhood Office (EPNO) has $24,671 to distribute in grants.

Proposed grant projects must meet one or more of the following goals:

• Increase the number and diversity of people who are engaged in their communities and neighborhoods.

• Strengthen community and neighborhood capacity to build community leadership, skills, relationships and/or partnerships.

• Increase community and neighborhood impact on public decisions and community life.

A high priority for this grant program is engagement of historically under-represented and underserved communities. These include people of color; immigrants and refugees; low-income individuals and families; youth; people who are houseless; people with disabilities; and people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ).

“This program is a great example of how small amounts of money can unleash tremendous creativity in our community and leverage resources and benefits far beyond the funds provided. These grants also help community members build important skills and relationships that can continue to benefit them and their communities for years to come,” said City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, the city commissioner in charge of ONI.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant are strongly encouraged to attend the grant workshop offered by EPNO. EPNO grant applications will be made available in October, the grant workshop will take place in November and the grant application deadline will be in December. Exact dates have yet to be announced. Visit eastportland.org/node/3119 to watch for details, or contact Eliza Lindsay at eliza.lindsay@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4505.