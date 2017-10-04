We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or email address. Submissions for November are due Monday, Oct. 16. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Farewell Judy, hello Kirsten

SnowCap Community Charities will bid farewell to its longtime executive director, Judy Alley, and welcome Kirsten Wageman as the new leader at a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Parkrose Community United Church of Christ, 12505 N.E. Halsey St.

In expressing her gratitude to SnowCap supporters, Alley said, “Thank you for your tremendous support, and I ask that you extend this same support to SnowCap’s new leadership. SnowCap will need your volunteer hours, your food drives and your financial support during this leadership transition.”

An RSVP will be appreciated to 503-405-4293 or kathleen@snowcap.org.

One last look

Three schools in the Reynolds School District are slated to be demolished to make way for new buildings at the same sites. They are Fairview, Troutdale and Wilkes elementary schools. Security and playground upgrades will also be part of the projects funded by a bond measure passed in 2015.

A School Celebration Committee has been created to host farewell open houses at all three buildings Sunday, Oct. 15. The Fairview Elementary event is from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.; the Wilkes Elementary event is from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and the Troutdale Elementary event is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The events are open to the public, and all current and former students, teachers, staff and their families are invited to stop in to say goodbye and share memories of these schools. Refreshments will be provided.

The School Celebration Committee is made up of teachers, alumni and the Reynolds School District, as well as the East County Historical Organization and the Troutdale Historical Society.

It’s German sausage time at Rivercrest

The annual Rivercrest Community Church German Sausage Dinner is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave. They’ll be serving up German sausage, hot German potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, rolls and pie for $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under eat free.

Buy your tickets at the door. Take-out is available, and the church is wheelchair-accessible.

Tennis play day at Argay

The new tennis courts at Argay Park, Northeast 141st Avenue and Failing Street, will open with free lessons, group play, tennis for kids and free cake Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz will perform a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tennis equipment will be provided. Bring the whole family.

If you have questions, contact Maija Spencer at 503-823-5593 or maija.spencer@portlandoregon.gov.

The Great Pumpkin is coming

Get ready for the Great Pumpkin Party Friday, Oct. 27 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132 Ave.

Activities include a cakewalk, games, crafts, snacks and a Haunted Lodge. Wear a fun costume and bring your friends. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event.

EPCC maintenance closure coming

East Portland Community Center swimming pool and locker rooms will be closed for maintenance from Saturday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 13. The entire center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 6.

Your EPCC passes will be valid at these community centers and pools for these amenities:

• Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 N.E. Knott St. 503-823-3673

Cardiovascular fitness room, group exercise classes, pool and whirlpool spa.

• Mt. Scott Community Center, 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave. 503-823-3183

Cardiovascular fitness room, group exercise classes, leisure pool, lap pool and whirlpool spa.

• Southwest Community Center, 6820 S.W. 45th Ave. 503-823-2840

Cardiovascular fitness room, group exercise classes, leisure pool, lap pool and whirlpool spa.

• Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. 503-823-3632

Cardiovascular fitness room, group exercise classes; no pool.

• Columbia Pool, 7701 N. Chautauqua Blvd. 503-823-3669. Call for schedule information. Pool only.

Use of your pass is subject to the rules and conditions of entry for each community center or pool. Each site has different building hours and schedules. Call in advance for more information.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Social media and you

FOMO means “fear of missing out,” but fear no more—you will stay connected with tools from this workshop offered by Northwest Catholic Counseling Center, 8383 N.E. Sandy Blvd. At this workshop, you will learn the positive impact social media may have on enriching your life, and you will explore your personal relationship with social media to discover what human needs you may wish to fulfill.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct.14. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. until noon. The cost is $30.

For additional information, visit nwcounseling.org, call 503-253-0964 or e-mail info@nwcounseling.org.

Rain Gardens 101

Learn how to build your own rain garden at this free workshop offered by East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NE Coalition of Neighborhoods, 4815 N.E. 7th Ave. Explore the critical role rain gardens can play in urban stream restoration and how they add beautiful landscaping to your yard at the same time.

You will learn how to assess your site to determine the best location and size, calculate impervious surfaces, determine soil suitability, choose appropriate plants and how to maintain your new rain garden. You will also receive a comprehensive manual that guides you through all the steps in constructing your rain garden. Where possible, the workshop includes a short tour of a nearby rain garden.

Seating is limited. Go to emswcd.org to register.

REUNIONS

Parkrose High class of 1969

The regular Second Wednesday gathering is Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Bridge City Taproom, 620 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Lunchtime get-together begins at 11:30 a.m. Happy hour is at 4:30 p.m. Pick one or attend both—it is the class of 1969, after all!

Reynolds High class of 1962

This class invites classes before and after 1962 to attend its 55th reunion at Backroads Pub and Grub, 13230 S.E. Orient Drive in Boring, Sunday, Oct. 15, following the elementary school celebration at Troutdale Elementary at about 4 p.m. (see Memo Pad, Page 5). This is a no-host event.

Parkrose High class of 1967

Celebrate 50 years at a reunion Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Holiday Inn—Portland Airport, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd.

FUNDRAISERS

Your cans and bottles are music to the ears of band students

Parkrose High band members will drum up funds in support of music programs when they collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St.

Buy a wreath, send choirs to L.A.

Fundraising for Parkrose High music department plans for a trip to UCLA and Disneyland in the spring. All choir students will begin selling holiday wreaths Oct. 4. Fresh and fragrant wreaths make holiday décor easy. Wreath sale will continue through Nov. 13 and be delivered to you Nov. 27. You may order from any choir student or contact Lesley Bossert, choir director, at lesley_bossert@parkrose.k12.or.us.

Together in troubled times

“Together” is the theme of the 16th annual Circle of Strength Women’s Fundraising Brunch to benefit The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center. This special Portland tradition Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf and Country Club, 8105 N.E. 33rd Drive, brings more than 220 women from all over the area together to hear speakers, catch up with friends and raise money to pay for the mental health care of lower-income women and children who are financially struggling. Tickets are $40, and tables of eight are $280. Purchase at nwcounseling.org or by calling 503-253-0964.

The event features special guest speaker Soraya Dean from Los Angeles, California, founder of the Muslim Women Speakers Movement and co-founder of Peacemoms (Promoting Christian/Muslim Dialogue).

The hardest part for many women needing mental health help for themselves or their children is making that first call, but the lack of affordable care keeps vital services out of reach, even when ready. The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center raises money with events like the Circle of Strength Women’s Brunch to help subsidize care for the most vulnerable members of our community. All donations to The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center are tax-deductible.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Grab your pruning shears

Horticulture instructor Robert Nelson is the special guest at the Villa Garden Club October meeting. He will share his knowledge about when and how to prune your favorite shrubs.

The meeting is Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave.

Coffee and dessert will be served. Bring a brown bag lunch. Please call Chris McClure for more information at 503-489-5437.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Chinese Village, 520 S.E. 82nd Ave. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at MeKha Noodles, 6846 N.E. Sandy Blvd. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Holiday Inn—Portland Airport, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

BAZAARS and CRAFT FAIRS

Parkview Christian Retirement Community

The Parkview Christian Retirement Community Holiday Bazaar is Friday, Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1825 N.E. 108th Ave. Find the perfect gift or maybe a treat for yourself. Most items are handcrafted.

The Chapel

Get your shopping done early at The Chapel Holiday Bazaar, 27132 S.E. Stark St. in Troutdale. There will be vendors, food and fun for all. Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

St. Rita Catholic Church

The St. Rita Fall Festival and Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10029 N.E. Prescott St.

There will be more than 30 experienced vendors plus baked products, plants, a boutique and Santa’s treasures. Food for purchase is served all day. Call 503-665-1315 or 503-253-8810 for more information.

St. Therese Parish

The 36th annual St. Therese Parish Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey St.

Vendors include talented craftsmen who make jewelry, soap, Christmas ornaments, aprons, pot holders, candy, jams and baby items. There is a roving Santa, a cookie sale and a used book sale, and the Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths and swags.

Enjoy rolls and coffee in the morning and sandwiches for lunch.

GIVING BACK

Volunteer with SMART

SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) is an early literacy nonprofit that envisions an Oregon in which every child can read and is empowered to succeed. Community volunteers help pre-kindergarten through third-grade children become confident readers by providing one-on-one literacy support, valuable adult mentorship and books to take home and keep.

As a SMART Reader, you’ll read one-on-one with children for one hour per week from October to May. If you’re not able to commit to a weekly session, apply to be a substitute reader. The SMART program has volunteer reading opportunities at Menlo Park, Hartley, Lincoln Park, Margaret Scott, Prescott, Wilkes and Alder elementary schools. Apply today. For more information and to apply go to getsmartoregon.org or call 971-634-1628.

Creating paradise in a parking lot

Russellville Grange Hall and Faithful Savior Church were depaved in June. Rain gardens will be planted at Russellville Grange, 12100 N.E. Prescott St., Saturday, Oct. 21, and at Faithful Savior, 11100 N.E. Skidmore St., Saturday, Oct. 28.

These all-ages events, hosted by Depave, turn families into stewards of their urban environment. Depave will provide the tools, gloves and gear. Snacks and lunch are provided. Please dress appropriately for the weather. The fun begins at 10 a.m. You’ll be done by 1 p.m.

Please go to depave.org/event/planting-russellville/ or depave.org/event/planting-faithful-savior/ to sign up.

Become a senior ombudsman

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

Let the music begin

The 35th anniversary season of the Mt. Hood Pops Orchestra gets underway with it Autumn Classics concert Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Hood Community College, 26000 S.E. Stark St. This mix of light classical and show tunes will appeal to the whole family. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $45 for families. Tickets for may be purchased at the door or at squareup.com/store/mt-hood-pops-orchestra.

Celebrating diversity at PHS

The first choral concert of the new school year at Parkrose High School is Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in the theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. This free event will feature songs that celebrate diversity and unity. All choirs will take the stage.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Students helping seniors with phones

If you are a senior citizen struggling with a smartphone or tablet, take your device to Portland Christian School, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St., Thursday, Oct. 5 from 2:05 to 3:05 p.m. to get help. Students in the Senior Technology Enrichment Program will teach you how to enrich your life with a greater understanding of how today’s devices can benefit you. This is a free event, but seating is limited, so please RSVP to 503-256-3960 or rebekah.bettle@pcschools.org.

Share what you know

Become a mentor with the AARP Experience Corps. You have what it takes to make a difference.

Volunteer to help children become great readers by the end of their grade. Tutor one-on-one and in small groups at area public schools. Full training is provided. No previous experience in education is required. Up to 10 hours per week. Stipends are available. All adults age 50 and over are encouraged to apply now for the 2017–18 school year. Call 503-688-1767 or e-mail volunteer@mfs.email.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Woodland Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1905 N.E. Bell Drive.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information

Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association general meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #2, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave. Contact Chair Doug Cook at doug.cook12@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Glenfair Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Glenfair School, 15300 N.E. Glisan St.

LIBRARIES

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Spooky Ceramic Painting: Some spooky critters that are waiting to be painted. Creepy-crawly spiders and bats, monsters, mummies, witches and zombies—all waiting for your child’s imagination. The pieces are kid-friendly and cutesy. Lead-free paint, water buckets, aprons, colorful mats and brushes will be supplied. Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

Sugar Skull Face Painting Workshop: Are you ready for an awesome transformation? Come join Celese, local makeup artist and face-paint extraordinaire, as she teaches you skills and techniques on how to make yourself or your friends into amazing sugar skulls. Water-based makeup and accessories will be used to make the transformation complete. Just in time for Dia de los Muertos and Halloween, this class will be one that you’ll never forget. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Weatherization Workshop: Anyone can make weatherization improvements at home—whether you own or rent and whether you’re in an apartment, mobile home or house—you can make basic improvements to make your home more comfortable by saving energy and money. Learn how to implement simple measures to lower home energy use by installing effective weatherization materials using basic tools such as scissors and a screwdriver. Each participating income-qualified Multnomah County household receives a free kit of materials. Each kit includes reusable vinyl storm window kits, door weatherstripping, pipe insulation, rope caulk and more. Register online with the Community Energy Project at communityenergyproject.org/get-involved/calendar. Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements” edited by Walidah Imarisha and adrienne maree brown. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES<

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Come enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children ages 2 to 6. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Yarn Club: Whether your interest is knitting or crocheting, come join the fun and learn together. All levels and ages welcome. Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment provided. All ages welcome.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Origami Toys with Teen Council: Come make an origami boomerang or other toy with help with from Midland Library’s Teen Council. Monday, Oct. 9 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Bollywood Family Dance Party: Make the world a better place, one move at a time. Come and have fun learning moves that will teleport you into a Bollywood world full of possibilities and big smiles, complete with the authentic “Indian Head Shake.” Everyone at every skill level is welcome. Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m.

FOR TEENS<

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Oregon Ghost Stories: Experience the eerie side of Oregon’s history in this fun and spooky set of stories performed by Anne Rutherford and Norm Brecke. Tell your own ghostly tale during the open mic. For teens in grades 6 to 12.

Monday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED curriculum. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Citizenship Class: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen. Classes are in English and taught by Goodwill instructors. Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

West Coast Hurricane—The Great Columbus Day Storm: The greatest natural disaster to hit the region, this extra-tropical cyclone devastated the Pacific Northwest in the fall of 1962. The widespread destruction and long, costly recovery left memorable stories of survival and resilience and important lessons for the future. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Thousand Star Hotel” with Author and Poet Bao Phi: Poet and former slam champ Bao Phi will read from his second book of poems, “Thousand Star Hotel,” at once a resistance to the erasure of Asian Americans and a loving time capsule to his daughter. Saturday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Citizenship Classes: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen in a six-session series of classes. Classes are in English and are taught by library volunteers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sundays, Oct. 8 through Nov. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

DIY Insulation Workshop: Learn how to weatherize a flat attic. This workshop covers all stages of the insulating process. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Meet the author. Read “A Great Length of Time” by Joyce Cherry Cresswell. Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Felted Acorns: Making a festive garland of felted acorns. The acorns will be wet felted wool balls attached to real acorn tops. Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anti-Aging Lifestyle Workshop: Learn how to improve your physical and mental well-being with the health secrets of functional and natural medicine. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Ernest Harps Mystery—A Portland Ghost Story: Eleven-year-old Ernest Harps appeared on the front page of newspapers in 1909 due to the unexplainable happenings that swirled around the child. This paranormal history lecture will focus on this seven-day wonder, or perhaps his poltergeist playmate. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. If you need help with a smartphone, iPad or tablet, please bring it with you, along with your username and password. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using the internet on computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.