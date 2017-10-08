Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in regard to lowering blood pressure and may be helping themselves prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Oct. 2: IRISH STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Salad Garden, Italian Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Oct. 3: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Banana

Wednesday, Oct. 4: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or Rice and Beans with Normandy Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Oct. 5: SWAI FISH, Cucumber Sauce and Brown Rice or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Blue Cheese, Apple Bread Pudding

Friday, Oct. 6: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Banana

Monday, Oct. 9: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Tuesday, Oct. 10: SLOPPY JOE and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Wednesday, Oct. 11: CHESSE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetable, Navy Bean Salad, Carrot Cake

Thursday, Oct. 12: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Chocolate Mousse

Friday, Oct. 13: LEMONGRASS FISH and Rice or CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN with Cabbage Mint Salad, Normandy Blend Vegetables, Banana

Monday, Oct. 16: CHICKEN TERIYAKI and Brown Rice or CHEF SALAD with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Apple

Tuesday, Oct. 17: SPAGHETTI and MEAT SAUCE and Mediterranean Blend Vegetables or SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER and Split Pea Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 18: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sunshine Carrots, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Banana

Thursday, Oct. 19: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Whole-Wheat Tortilla or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Radish Tomato Salad, Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Bread Pudding

Friday, Oct. 20: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, White Rice, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Monday, Oct. 23: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Potatoes or FISH TACOS with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Raspberry Parfait

Tuesday, Oct. 24: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO and Salsa or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Key West Vegetables, Santa Fe Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 25: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Thursday, Oct. 26: SPINACH LASAGNA or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Friday, Oct. 27: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Chicken with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island, Oatmeal Cookie

Monday, Oct. 30: SWAI FISH, Lemon Dill Sauce and Wild Rice or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE and Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Oct. 31: TOFU CURRY STIR-FRY, Brown Rice, Indian Slaw and Sunshine Carrots or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Orange and Peach Gelatin

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.