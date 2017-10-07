We want to hear from you. Discuss an important issue, respond to a request for comment, or address a concern you want to call to the community’s attention. E-mail letters to editor@midcountymemo.com. The mailing address is 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. Deadline for the November issue is Monday, Oct. 16.

Locked gates frustrate longtime resident

To the Editor,

The Garden Meadows Modular Home Park has taken their privacy too far with a blaring NO TRESPASSING sign and not one, but two padlocks through a twice-wrapped chain through the pedestrian gate facing Northeast 144th Avenue (off of Shaver Street).

The message I got from the lockdown is that the property managers of the community think that their Argay Terrace neighbors are criminals to be locked out. I am not a vandal or a thief. I went to the Garden Meadows garage sales and gave residents my extra garden beans and squash. No more. The residents apparently give their fees to a property manager that thinks crime stops with locks, when it has long been known that crime prevention through environmental design starts with the eyes of the community, especially pedestrians walking dogs at random hours of the day and night.

Paulette Rossi

Argay Terrace resident