Dwain Arlen Estes

Feb. 4, 1936 – July 10, 2017

Dwain was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Joseph, Oregon, to parents Aubrey Dwain Estes and Maida Caldwell Estes. Aubrey owned the town barbershop, and Maida was a teacher. As a boy, Dwain loved the outdoors and developed a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. He was active in the Boy Scouts and later in the Mazamas, a mountaineering society. He climbed several Northwest peaks.

Dwain graduated from Eastern Oregon State College in 1957 and began teaching in the Parkrose School District that autumn. He taught in Parkrose for 33 years, retiring in 1990. Much of his career was spent as a sixth-grade teacher, where he shared his enjoyment of the outdoors with many of his students at Outdoor School. He finished his career as a math teacher at Parkrose Middle School.

After retirement, Dwain devoted much of his free time to fishing the rivers in Oregon and Washington, filling his (and friends’ and family’s) freezers with salmon and steelhead. Even after suffering a stroke in 2011, his passion for the outdoors was not diminished, and he continued to fish with the help of his good friends.

Dwain is survived by his younger sister, Marleen Caloia (Chuck) of Frederick, Maryland.; his son, Daniel Estes (Thia) of Hubbard, Oregon; and grandchildren, Ashlee Pecyna, Gabriella Plante and Cole Plante. Dwain is also survived by his longtime love and companion, Barbara Roberts of Portland, and by many good friends from a long life, well lived.

Private services were held in Joseph, Oregon, and at Dwain’s favorite fishing hole, the location of which dare not be published.

Previously published in The Oregonian.

James Paul Brown

Jan. 8, 1942 – Aug. 3, 2017

Jim died of cardiac arrest Aug. 3, 2017.

He was born in Portland and attended Grant High School and Lewis & Clark College. He taught high school chemistry, science and math at Parkrose High School for 30 years. He was also a musician, playing Big Band-era music for more than 50 years for school proms, dance groups, country clubs, weddings and other engagements. Aside from teaching and his band, Jim had a wide range of interests that included being a certified master woodland manager, sitting on state forestry committees and preserving the integrity and livability of his Alameda neighborhood.

He met his wife, Diane, in college. They were married for 53 years and had two sons, Paul and Jon. He is survived by his wife; sons; daughters-in-law; grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Al; and an extended family in the Portland metro area. If you would like to remember Jim, plant a tree.

Previously published in The Oregonian.

John Douglas Albert

May 17, 1951 – Aug. 27, 2017

John Douglas Albert, 66, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. He was born in Portland on May 17, 1951, to John Adrian Albert and Pearl Bartlett. He was raised by his loving mother and stepfather, Pearl and Jim Wakefield. In 1982, he married Claudia Budlong, and together they raised three children.

John graduated from Parkrose High in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science from Lewis & Clark College, where he enjoyed an active role on the speech and debate team. In 1976, he graduated from the University of Oregon College of Law.

His legal career first took him to the district attorney’s office in Multnomah County. After positions in Klamath Falls and The Dalles, John took a position with the law firm of Churchill Leonard in 1981.

In 1991, the firm of Donaldson Albert Tweet Connolly Hanna & Muñiz, LLP, was founded in Salem. In 1997, John and Steve Tweet formed Albert & Tweet, LLP, in Salem. The partnership lasted until Steve Tweet retired in 2014. John then took a position of counsel with the firm of Sherman Sherman Johnnie & Hoyt, LLP.

John was a staunch and effective advocate for Oregon grass seed growers. His practice emphasized agricultural and creditors’ rights issues. In 2011, he helped author a law that added contract protections for those growers. He was a frequent and sought-after speaker at Oregon State Bar seminars.

He was a meticulous gardener and was particularly fond of his beautiful irises and fuchsias. He loved to fly-fish, hike and camp. He was a fanatical Oregon Ducks fan. He was a talented marathon runner and an active soccer referee. John was an adventurous cook, and he loved to try new recipes.

He is survived by his mother, Pearl Wakefield; his wife, Claudia Budlong; children, Stephen Albert, James and Kaycie Albert and Jena and Alex Ellison; and granddaughter, Payton Grace Ellison.

The family has suggested the Pacific Crest Trail Association and the Oregon State Parks Foundation for memorial contributions.

Previously published in the Statesman Journal.