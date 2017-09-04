Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

PCS earns top rankings

According to Niche.com, a website that ranks schools and neighborhoods nationwide, Portland Christian Junior/Senior High School, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St., is among the best Christian and private schools in the state.

With an overall grade of A-, PCS ranks second out of 22 Christian high schools Niche compared and 12th out of 39 private high schools.

PCS earned an A- in academics, B+ in diversity, B- in teachers, B+ for college prep, B- in clubs and activities and B in sports.

Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider and student-teacher ratio. Date is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools directly. Christian school ranking does not include Catholic high schools.

Preserve our heritage

The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants for qualified projects for the conservation, development and interpretation of Oregon’s cultural heritage. Awards typically range between $5,000 and $20,000. Projects can include anything related to Oregon heritage, and priority will be given to projects that preserve, develop or interpret threatened heritage resources or heritage resources of statewide significance. The grant application deadline is Oct. 2.

Projects may include theatrical performances, collections preservation and access, exhibits, oral history projects, public education events, organizational archives projects, films and more. Previously funded projects included a variety of projects around the state. Linn County Museum partnered with Oregon Black Pioneers to incorporate African American history in a permanent exhibit. Cascade AIDS Project collected oral histories and made them accessible. Southern Oregon University completed oral histories and made them available online. Concordia University helped present the Vanport Mosaic Festival. Four Rivers Cultural Center scanned a photo collection.

“We hope to see a variety of projects that engage Oregonians in heritage,” states Kuri Gill, heritage grants program coordinator. “We encourage the documentation, preservation and exploration of all aspects of Oregon’s heritage.”

Applications are submitted online. There is plenty of support for preparing them.

To learn more about the grants, visit oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at kuri.gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

Community livability grants available

Prosper Portland has announced availability of $1.25 million in grant funds for community-based organizations proposing projects in six urban renewal areas (URAs): Lents Town Center, Gateway Regional Center, Central Eastside, Interstate Corridor, Downtown Waterfront and River District, with funds in the latter two URAs focused specifically on the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood.

Priority will be given to projects proposed by community-based organizations to foster vibrant, healthy neighborhoods; benefit communities of color or people with low incomes; and improve prosperity of area residents and businesses.

The money will be available through Prosper Portland’s Community Livability Grant program, which prioritizes projects that support wealth creation opportunities for small business owners, improve access to jobs and workforce development services, honor and enhance the neighborhood’s cultural diversity and history and/or deliver a community asset tailored to the community’s expressed priorities and opportunities.

Proposals are due Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Prosper Portland will hold office hours in September for applicants who want hands-on assistance. Times and locations will be posted on the Prosper Portland website (prosperportland.us).

Since 2006, Prosper Portland has awarded more than $6.3 million to 125 community livability projects across multiple URAs, including the Portland Mercado, North by Northeast Community Health Center, Malden Court Community Orchard and the Earl Boyles Early Learning Wing and Neighborhood Center.