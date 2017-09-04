We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include all details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for October are due Friday, Sept. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Save the date for Prescott carnival

The annual Prescott Elementary School Fall Carnival is Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 3 p.m., and you’re invited!

This fun family event includes carnival games, carnival food, a petting zoo, face painting, live music and community organization tables where attendees can learn all about the great resources Prescott and the Parkrose School District community have to offer.

Admission is free. Tickets for food and games are four for $1 and will be available at the door. Proceeds go to the Prescott Elementary School parent group in support of educational programs, field trips and classroom supplies.

Reynolds School District saying goodbye to three elementary schools

Three schools in the Reynolds School District are slated to be demolished to make way for new buildings at the same sites. They are Fairview, Troutdale and Wilkes elementary schools. Security and playground upgrades will also be part of the projects funded by a bond measure passed in 2015.

A School Celebration Committee has been created to host farewell open houses at all three buildings Sunday, Oct. 15. The Fairview Elementary event is from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., the Wilkes Elementary event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the Troutdale Elementary event is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The events are open to the public, and all current and former students, teachers, staff and their families are invited to stop in to say goodbye and share memories of these schools. Refreshments will be provided.

The School Celebration Committee is seeking volunteers to help plan and conduct these events. To contact the group with questions or to volunteer, call 503-618-0946 or 503-661-2164 or e-mail celebrateyourschool@gmail.com.

The School Celebration Committee is made up of teachers, alumni and the Reynolds School District, as well as the East County Historical Organization and the Troutdale Historical Society.

Pepper Fest returns to Parkrose

The fifth annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Parkrose High, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Admission is free.

The Jim Pepper Fest celebrates the Parkrose native and his vast contributions to musicians and the music industry. He was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in its first induction ceremony in 2007. “His talent and contributions to music in the state, as well as around the world, were tremendous. He has left an everlasting impression on many music fans, as well as influenced numerous musicians,” according to Terry Currier, Oregon Music Hall of Fame past president.

Among the scheduled performers is Parkrose’s own Gary Ogan (Cherokee). He will lead the Flying Eagle Band. Also on the bill are Calina Lawrence (Suquamish), Sweetwater Nannauck (Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian), KO-NA Foster J. Kalama (Wasco/Nisqually/Pitt River/ Klickitat/Nez Perce/Hawaiian) and James Edmund Greeley (Warm Springs).

To learn more, visit jimpepperfest.net.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Overcoming the winds of change

Change happens. That’s life. Even when you want that change, the transition is often difficult.

Northwest Catholic Counseling Center, 8383 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Suite 205, hosts a workshop Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon to help you adapt when change comes your way.

The workshop will teach you how to know when you’re ready for change and how to decide what changes are most suitable for you. You will also learn how to adapt effectively to change and how to manage life transitions. The fee is $30.

For additional information, visit nwcounseling.org, call 503-253-0964 or e-mail info@nwcounseling.org.

Kids conquer fears, learn to swim

World Safe Swimming is now available to Parkrose kids. The program helps kids learn basic skills needed to be safe around the many rivers, lakes and pools that they will be exposed to as adults in Oregon.

Organizer Shane Dye, a longtime Parkrose physical education teacher, describes the program as a “teaching methodology designed to first teach fearful and inexperienced kids how to navigate in the water to be water-safe, then to learn how to swim and inevitably to move into the world of aquatics.”

Lessons are free to kids who are fearful of water and to those who have limited skills in the water and low-priced for those who can swim in deep water. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Parkrose High pool, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., beginning Sept. 12 for five weeks.

REUNIONS

Parkrose High class of 1952

The class that has been meeting every five years since 1957 will do it again when they gather to celebrate 65 years since graduation Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Elmer’s restaurant in Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Friends from any class are welcome.

To learn more, contact Sam Sorensen at samsorensen258@yahoo.com or 503-863-1462.

Parkrose High class of 1977

Celebrate 40 years at your reunion Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. at Eastmoreland Golf Course Bar and Grill, 2425 S.E. Bybee Blvd. To learn more, visit reunionswithclass.com.

Parkrose High class of 2007

Join classmates Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barrel Room, 105 N.W. 3rd Ave. Purchase tickets at barrelroompdx.ticketleap.com/parkrose-10-year-reunionsav/. Tickets are $30 per person and include entry, appetizers and one drink ticket. Additional beverages and the full menu is available for purchase.

Alumni from other classes are invited to join the party beginning at 9 p.m. Cover charge applies.

This is a 21-and-over event. Dress code is enforced, so please leave hats at home and dress for the occasion.

For additional information please join the Facebook group “Parkrose High School C/O 2007—10 Year Reunion” or call or text Annette Dickey at 503-752-9265.

Reynolds High class of 1962

This class invites classes before and after 1962 to attend its 55th reunion at Backroads Pub and Grub, 13230 S.E. Orient Drive in Boring, Sunday, Oct. 15, following the elementary school celebration at Troutdale Elementary at about 4 p.m. (see Memo Pad, Page 5). This is a no-host event.

Parkrose High class of 1967

Celebrate 50 years at a reunion Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Holiday Inn—Portland Airport, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd.

Bronco homecoming night

It’s Friday night lights at Parkrose High School Sept. 29 when the Broncos face off against conference rival Milwaukie for their homecoming game.

Spencer Tatafu, the 6-foot-1-inch, 240-pound All-Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC) linebacker, will also challenge the Mustang defense when he lines up at fullback. Sione Tokelau is the offensive and defensive line leader, and he has some experience joining him in Jon Slossar and Josh Weir. They will be joined by All-NWOC second-teamers, offensive tackle Joe Moeaki, linebacker Elias Hardman and defensive back De’Andre Pickett.

Bronco stadium has a new scoreboard, and the press box has been spruced up. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Be there!

For a list of games this month, see the athletic schedule.

FUNDRAISERS

With a song in their hearts

Parkrose High Choir members will be on hand from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. when you pull into the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a trunkload of returnable bottles and cans from your Labor Day celebrations. If you ask nicely, maybe they’ll perform a little impromptu acapella for you.

Test-drive fundraiser

Test-drive a brand-new Ford vehicle Saturday, Sept. 9 at Parkrose High, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and help Parkrose athletics raise up to $6,000.

It really is that simple. For every driver over the age of 18 who test drives a car, Parkrose earns $20, up to a maximum of $6,000. To reach the maximum, at least 300 people must test-drive a vehicle.

While you are taking a test-drive, let Bronco football players wash the vehicle you rode up in. They’ll ask for a reasonable fee to send you home in a clean car.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

It’s time to think about fall bulbs

Fall in your garden begins with the Villa Garden Club meeting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Nicole Forbes from Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center will be on hand to talk about fall bulbs and getting your garden ready for winter. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. For more information, call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Chinese Village, 520 S.E. 82nd Ave. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Northeast Rotary club meets Tuesdays at noon at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fire+Stone, 3707 N.E. Fremont St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Holiday Inn—Portland Airport, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

GIVING BACK

Prescott cleanup

Parkrose Neighborhood Association plans a cleanup Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to do some tidying along Northeast Prescott Street. Cleanup will begin at Prescott Elementary, 10410 N.E. Prescott St., and continue to Senn’s Dairy Park or all the way to Russellville Grange if enough volunteers are on hand.

If you or your group/organization wants to help, please e-mail Liz Fernley at liz.d.fernley@hotmail.com.

It’s launch time for holiday store

The dog days of summer may be here, but it’s never too early for Human Solutions to start planning for its annual Holiday Store, which takes place in December.

A Human Solutions tradition since 2004, the Holiday Store is a unique program for very low-income and homeless people in families that allows parents to choose free toys, warm jackets and other holiday gifts for their children (ages newborn to 17) with the assistance of a personal shopper. Families also get to select household goods such as pots and pans, silverware, dishes, bath and kitchen towels, warm bedding and other essential items.

All the items are brand new and unwrapped and are donated or purchased with monetary contributions. Parents can select donated gift cards for Regal Cinemas, Starbucks, Target and other popular places for their hard-to-shop-for teens.

Individuals, churches, businesses, or other organizations looking to get involved in this major holiday event can help Human Solutions by either hosting a gift drive or providing volunteers for the Holiday Store—or both. The agency is most in need of winter coats, hats, gloves, toys and games. For those with limited time but a desire to help, a monetary contribution allows Human Solutions to shop for items most in demand. Since the cost of toys and other items can spike around the holidays, the agency’s volunteer “elves” like to get a head start to find the best bargains during summer and fall.

Last year, the Holiday Store served about 700 children and has set a goal to serve at least 700 this year. For more information about the type of items Human Solutions is looking for and other details, please contact Thomas Phillips at 503-548-0279 or tphillips@humansolutions.org.

To donate online, visit humansolutions.org. Checks made out to Human Solutions Holiday Store should be mailed to 12350 S.E. Powell Blvd., Portland, OR 97236.

Long-term care residents need you

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

EDUCATION

School days

It is time to head back to school. Return dates for students in the David Douglas School District are Tuesday, Sept. 5 for grades K–six, grade nine and new Fir Ridge students; Wednesday, Sept. 6 for grades seven, eight, 10 and 12 and all returning Fir Ridge students.

The high schools and middle schools host Back to School nights on this schedule:

Alice Ott Middle School – Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Floyd Light Middle School – Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Ron Russell Middle School – Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fir Ridge Campus – Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

David Douglas High School – Friday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The elementary schools held Back to School nights last month.

David Douglas School District schools adjust start, end times

The David Douglas School District is changing its school starting times for next school year by about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on levels. The new school start and end times are shown in the chart above and will begin in September with the first day of the 2017–18 school year.

Last year, buses had a difficult time making it to schools and bus stops on time, causing frequent disruptions. For instance, buses carrying secondary students were often not able to complete their routes in time to get to their elementary schools when they were supposed to be there.

The reasons for this are many. Like school districts across the state and country, David Douglas is facing a shortage of bus drivers, which limits the number of buses that can be running at any one time. In addition, traffic in recent years has grown much busier and slower.

We must create more time between the start and end times of elementary, middle and high schools. An additional benefit of doing this is that more buses can be deployed for each level, which allows for streamlined routes, making the trips to and from school shorter.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Fall prevention for older adults

One out of three seniors will fall this year, but fewer than half of them will talk with their doctors about it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Faithful Savior Luther Church has invited Simone Carter, a coordinator of trauma prevention and community education with Legacy Health to share her knowledge on this topic with a one-hour lecture Monday, Sept. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 11100 N.E. Skidmore St.

Falls are the number one cause of injuries in seniors, resulting in hip fractures, cuts and even serious head and brain injuries that can be fatal. Even when there is no serious injury, a fall can still be so frightening that seniors may avoid certain activities because they’re afraid they’ll fall again. Slippery floors, rickety stairs and electrical cords are some of the most common causes of falls in the home, where elders might have a false sense of security.

If you have questions, please call Sue Frymark, a Faithful Savior volunteer, at 503-539-0915.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information.

Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association board meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #2, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave. Contact Chair Doug Cook at doug.cook12@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighbors meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays beginning Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 19 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays beginning Sept. 22 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays beginning Sept. 22 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays beginning Sept. 18 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays beginning Sept. 19 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays beginning Sept. 23 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m., except Sept. 2.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., except Sept. 3.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., except Sept. 5.

STEAM Storytime: Come enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration for children ages 2 to 6. Thursdays beginning Sept. 21 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Yarn Club: Whether your interest is knitting or crocheting, come join the fun and learn together. All levels and ages welcome. Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Libraries provide the chess equipment. All ages welcome. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m., except Sept. 2.

Animal Ear Headbands: Come join the fun and create animal ear headbands. You will cut out felt ears to glue or sew together and then glue them on a headband. Make your own cat, mouse, bear, rabbit or fox headband. Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Los Boricuas: Conjunto Alegre has been a staple in the Portland salsa scene since 1987 and has performed in many different places. To hear Conjunto Alegre perform is like grabbing your passport and taking a musical whirlwind tour of Latin America. The band plays salsa from all over: bachata and merengue from the Dominican Republic, cumbia from Colombia, salsa from Puerto Rico and Venezuela, and cha-cha and traditional boleros from everywhere else. Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 3 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Sept. 4.

Delicious Shakes and Smoothies: Learn to make satisfying drinks you won’t even know are healthy with a combination of fruits, vegetables and seeds. You will make a Mayan power drink, a mango and ginger lassi and a “Green Strengthener.” For teens in grades six through 12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Sept. 4, and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Citizenship Class: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen, prepare for your citizenship interview, and study United States history and government for the examination. Classes are in English and are taught by Goodwill instructors. Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

International Literacy Day: Get help with reading, citizenship, GED preparation and learning English. Meet more than 15 community groups, including Lutheran Community Services, Portland Meet Portland, Portland Community College and the Refugee Center Online. Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED test. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

And the Ban Played On: Explore some of the history of the long saga of censorship and the need some cultures have to silence certain writers, artists and musicians. We’ll examine the roots and causes of censorship and explore whether total freedom of expression is possible. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

SISTAS Dolled Up—Doll-Making Workshop: This workshop is designed to create an atmosphere of empowerment, encouraging emotional healing and happiness in young and mature women by allowing them to connect to their inner child while creating their own decorative healing doll. The concept is like playing with paper dolls: fabric, beads, cutouts, hair and glue are provided. You bring your curiosity, good intentions and childhood memories of playing with paper dolls. This is an informal opportunity for participants to have fun and create their own healing cloth doll that memorializes their inner and outer beauty and reminds them of their experiences, magnificence, power and purpose. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly, knowledgeable Tech Helper who will help you find answers to questions about mobile devices, websites, downloading, e-readers, getting started with tech and more. If you need help with a smartphone, iPad or tablet, please bring it with you, along with your username and password. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except Sept. 4.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., except Sept. 5.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Never used a computer before? In this class, you will learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. No experience is necessary for you to take this relaxed, fun class. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 pm

Google Search: Google search can do more than you thought. Come to this class to learn about Google images, Google advanced search options, Google news, Google maps, Google books and more. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., except Sept. 1.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Sept. 2.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays beginning Sept. 23 from 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun as we learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

SISTAS Dolled Up—Doll-Making Workshop: This workshop is designed to create an atmosphere of empowerment, encouraging emotional healing and happiness in young and mature women by allowing them to connect to their inner child while creating their own decorative healing doll. The concept is like playing with paper dolls: fabric, beads, cutouts, hair and glue are provided. You bring your curiosity, good intentions and childhood memories of playing with paper dolls. This is an informal opportunity for participants to have fun and create their own healing cloth doll that memorializes their inner and outer beauty and reminds them of their experiences, magnificence, power and purpose. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Beginning Rug Hooking: In this class, participants will receive a rug hooking kit and hook and learn the basics of hooking rugs with yarn. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Sept. 25 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Sept. 6.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Sept. 6.