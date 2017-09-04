Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure, and these diets may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased amounts of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People’s DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problem. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Friday, Sept. 1: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Monday, Sept. 4: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Sept. 5: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Key West Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 6: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW, Brown Rice, Szechuan Green Beans and Chinese Trio Salad or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Kiwi

Thursday, Sept. 7: SPINACH LASAGNA or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and Noodles with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Friday, Sept. 8: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Chicken with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Oatmeal Cookie

Monday, Sept. 11: SWAI FISH, Lemon Dill Sauce and Wild Rice or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Sept. 12: TOFU CURRY STIR-FRY and Brown Rice or CHICKEN DIJON SANDWICH and Chicken Noodle Soup with Indian Slaw, Sunshine Carrots, Orange and Peach Gelatin

Wednesday, Sept. 13: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 14: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Sept. 15: HERB and APRICOT TURKEY ROAST, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Monday, Sept. 18: CHICKEN and RICE, Radish Salad and Mexican Blend Vegetables or TUNA-STUFFED TOMATO SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 19: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 20: CHICKEN ENCHILADA and Green Sauce or OMELET and Mushroom Sauce with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Sept. 21: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Asparagus, Tossed Salad and Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Strawberry Luscious

Friday, Sept. 22: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Venetian Blend Vegetables, Italian Coleslaw, Banana

Monday, Sept. 25: LEMON-PEPPER SWAI FISH and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Apple Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 26: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or CHICKEN GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Sept. 27: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Mixed Vegetables and Carrot Raisin Salad or TURKEY SALAD with Banana

Thursday, Sept. 28: STIR-FRIED PORK, White Rice, Scandinavian Blend and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Orange

Friday, Sept. 29: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and Rice with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Chocolate Mousse

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.