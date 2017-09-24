There are approximately 3,000 restaurants in Multnomah County and about 350 in mid-Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Health Department Environmental Health Specialists conduct unannounced inspections of food service establishments. These inspectors ensure food safety by evaluating food worker habits and practices; where food comes from and how it is stored in the restaurant; how food is prepared and cooked; and cooling, holding and reheating temperatures.

Priority violations unable to be corrected at the time of the inspection must be corrected within 14 days and verified by a reinspection. A safe, alternative procedure must be in place until the final correction is completed.

A restaurant must receive a score of 70 to pass the inspection. Reinspections are not scored. Customers will find a placard on a restaurant’s entrance that indicates if the facility passed its last routine health inspection.

To look up any restaurant in Multnomah County, visit aca.accela.com/multco/.

Recent results are as follows:

(you can download a copy here: Sept2017_restaurants)