The fat lady is about to sing. With the incoming of fall, there are only two seasons left before the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans on capping off its rigorous 82nd Avenue of Roses Implementation Plan.

Last month, the third Community Advisory Committee met for its sixth meeting to unveil public feedback for the plan. The seventh meeting remains to be scheduled.

The plan has seen a steady flow of road improvements: the repaving of roads and sidewalks, installation of sidewalk curb ramps and filling of bike lane gaps, among others. The plan has been ongoing since its inception in 2015, and it’s looking all set to wrap up next winter.

Before then, the city will be unveiling phases 2 and 3 of its plan. Here’s a quick recap of what’s in store, as well as a brief update on the improvements up and down Northeast Prescott Street.

Southeast Lindy Street to Mt. Scott Creek Bridge and Safety Project

Still in its second phase, new sidewalk curb ramps are expected to be installed at the major intersections of Southeast Lindy Street and the Mt. Scott Creek Bridge before reaching the third phase. Sidewalk ramps are due for an upgrade here, so that they’re up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Stage three will mark repaving for Southeast 82nd Avenue between Southeast Lindy Street and Southeast King Road. What’s more, bike lanes will be added when the road becomes wide enough. Get ready to pump up those tires!

122nd Avenue Area safety improvements: Northeast Prescott Street sidewalks

New sidewalks for everyone! The Northeast 122nd Avenue improvements are now complete. There are new sidewalks from Northeast Sandy Boulevard, which has also been experiencing some signal loop work down on 82nd Avenue, to Northeast Prescott Street at 92nd Avenue. There are also sidewalks on the north side from I-205 to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Prescott Street. In addition, a marked crosswalk has also been introduced to Northeast 121st Avenue and Prescott Street.