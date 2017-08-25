The 40th annual Middle East Festival is Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon until 7 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave. This event features food, entertainment and fun.

Cappella Romana will perform free concerts of Orthodox choral music at 2 and 4 p.m. Youth from the congregation will dance the dabke and other Middle Eastern folk dances at 3 and 5 p.m. Roasted lamb, gyros and falafel sandwiches, chicken kebabs, meat and spinach pies, Arabic pastries and sweets and coffee will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Kids will enjoy a free bounce house, games and face painting. The bookstore will offer Orthodox books, icons and gifts until 6 p.m. Tours of the church will be offered throughout the day. Vespers will be served at 6 p.m.

Since the time of Christ there have been Christians in the Middle East. Your invited to experience the traditions and food that has been sprung from this culture