The first storm was all ice. STAFF/2016

STAFF/2016

When a winter storm descends upon east Portland, schools close, businesses send employees home early and folks dash to the grocery store to stock up on essentials in case they become homebound.

That was the case early last month, when two cold blasts came through. The first began with a light snowfall that turned into a treacherous, icy mess. While trees beautifully laden with silvery ice and snow cracked and split under the extra weight, intrepid Mid-county residents did get out and about.

The second storm caught many by surprise and impeded traffic so much that the commute home turned into an hours-long slog.

Long-range forecasts for this month predict average temperatures here, but many residents will no doubt restock their pantries and supplies of candles and batteries—just in case.

Kelly Brown of Brown’s Point S Tires provided safe transport for Memo photographer. 

Dagim Addisu, 2, goes for a walk in the snow with his dad, Biniam. STAFF/2016

STAFF/2016

Joe Rossi, left, helps stranded motorists on Northeast 122nd Avenue near his family’s farm. STAFF/2016

STAFF/2016

Haley Harmon and Cody Wood found the hills of Argay Terrace perfect for sledding. STAFF/2016

STAFF/2016

A snowball fight at Glendoveer. STAFF/2016

STAFF/2016

East Portland residents shovel the sidewalks in front of their homes for safety. STAFF/2016

East Portland residents shovel the sidewalks in front of their homes for safety. STAFF/2016