We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or email address. Submissions for February are due Sunday, Jan. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Reduce your carbon footprint

Trees absorb carbon dioxide and help cool the atmosphere. Purchase a tree for your landscape from Friends of Trees or volunteer now to help Friends of Trees plant trees in our neighborhoods.

Planting crews will meet at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:45 a.m. to plant trees in the Centennial, Glenfair, Hazelwood and Mill Park neighborhoods. Go to friendsoftrees.org to sign up to help or to buy a tree.

Trees will also be planted in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood this month. Planting crews will meet at Lents Gilbert Church of God, 12230 S.E. Harold St., at 8:45 a.m. Visit friendsoftrees.org to learn more.

Tree planting begins promptly at 9 a.m. FOT provides gloves and tools. Show up dressed for the weather and wearing sturdy shoes. A potluck lunch will be provided when planting is complete.

Swap garden seeds at public exchange

As part of its program to promote local, organic seed saving and sharing, Grow Portland hosts a public seed exchange in conjunction with National Seed Swap day. The event is at the Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Saturday, Jan. 28 from to 1 to 4 p.m. All seed savers, please bring your saved seeds to swap and donate. Beginning in February, Grow Portland will offer locally saved seeds from its seed library to nonprofit, school and educational groups. Learn more at growportland.org.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Capture your world in watercolor

Bonnie Moore, the Portland Fine Arts Guild January guest instructor, finds inspiration in the colors and designs found in nature. Join her classes Mondays, Jan. 2, 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rivercrest Community Church, 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

She plans a painting of a flower with a batik look to it at the first class and requests students have the flower this drawn out before the class so the painting can begin promptly. She recommends 300 lb. Arches or Kilimanjaro watercolor paper, bright white. For other recommended materials, visit portlandfineartsguild.org.

Bust a move

Parkrose Sun Community School offers free break dancing classes Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Parkrose High dance room, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., now through March 20.

Get funky and crazy as you build self-confidence, express individuality and work together as a team developing new steps and perfecting robotic popping. Build safe habits as your moves become faster and more complex.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Food pantry available to community

The Shaver Elementary School Food Pantry is open Wednesdays, Jan 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 3701 N.E. 131st Place. The food pantry offers fresh fruit, vegetables and more for community members in need.

REUNIONS

Pack the place

The annual David Douglas High School Pack the Place event extends an invitation to all DDHS alumni from the 1950s and 60s.

This Turn Back the Clock celebration is Friday, Jan. 20 during the boys and girls varsity basketball games versus Reynolds High. Tip off for the girls game is 6 p.m. The boys play at 7:30 p.m. in the DDHS north gym, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. All David Douglas state champion teams and student body presidents from the 50s and 60s will be recognized.

Admission is free for all David Douglas youth basketball team members and coaches and one parent. The girls youth teams will be introduced at halftime during the girls varsity game and the boys youth teams will be introduced during the boys varsity halftime. The evening includes free root beer floats, posters and autographs. For more information, contact Lon Morast at 503-261-8300.

FUNDRAISERS

Empty cans and bottles bring smiles

Parkrose Bronco Boosters and student volunteers will be all smiles when you roll up with a trunkload of returnable pop, beer and water bottles and cans Saturday, Jan. 7. They will be at Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to take them off your hands. You’ll be smiling too when you remember that funds raised support students and student activities.

Circle Saturday, Feb. 4 on your calendar now as a reminder of the collection date next month—same time, same place.

Scouts recycle trees, collect food and clothing for needy

Boy Scout Troop 606 collected more than 600 pounds of food during Scouting for Food Saturday, Dec. 3. Troop members thank everyone who donated.

The troop will accept your Christmas tree for recycling Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. at Parkrose Community United Church of Christ, 12505 N.E. Halsey St. The fee is $8 if you drop your tree off, $11 if you request pick up. Flocked trees are extra. To schedule a pickup, please call 503-348-9787 or go to troop606.com/trees.

Troop 606 plans a clothing drive in early 2017. Please check the February Mid-county Memo for more details.

Recycle your Christmas Tree

The annual David Douglas Dads Club tree recycling fundraiser for David Douglas High is Jan.7 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $5.

Drop-off is at the high school auto shop, Southeast 130th Avenue and Market Street. Student groups raise money for their organization by helping the Dads Club collect and process trees.

To recycle a tree, either drop it off or arrange for pickup at home. For tree pickup information, contact the Dads Club at daviddouglasdadsclub@gmail.com or 503-660-3076.

Get a jump on spring cleaning

The David Douglas High PTSA is collecting donations for its spring rummage sale. Proceeds go toward the Senior All-Night Party. Contact the PSTA at 503-683-3479 or ddhsptsa@gmail.com to arrange item drop-off or pickup.

Party plans are sprouting in Parkrose

“Bloom Where You’re Planted” is the theme of the 14th annual Parkrose Educational Foundation dinner auction Saturday, April 22, 2017. Your $55 ticket includes a silent auction, live auction and a full-course dinner at the Sheraton Portland Airport, 8235 N.E. Airport Way. Scott Tom will be on hand to provide background music during the auction and dance music to top off the night.

If you have a product or service you can donate to the auction, it will help the Foundation’s mission of enhancing the educational experiences of Parkrose students. Go to parkroseedfdn.org for more information and to buy tickets.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Get involved

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at 12:10 p.m. at Chinese Village, 520 S.E. 82nd Ave. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Meet other small business owners

East Portland Chamber of Commerce brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join members and guests at the monthly EPCC Happy Hour, Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 S.E. 92nd Ave. Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to view the group’s full schedule.

Latino parent group to meet

Parkrose Middle School Latino Parent Group meets Thursdays, Jan. 5 and 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the PMS media center, 11800 N.E. Shaver St.

Step up in service of community

Northeast Rotary meets Tuesdays at Kings Omelets, 10711 N.E. Halsey St. at noon. For more information about the club, call Kevin Minkoff, 503-252-3988.

Central East Portland Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Parents meet in support of students

Prescott Elementary School Parent Group meets Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Prescott library, 10410 N.E. Prescott St. The group sponsors events and fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to help support students and teachers.

GABA hosts New Year’s celebration

The Gateway Area Business Association Holiday Party is Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Community Bank, 10401 N.E. Halsey St. This family-friendly event will be a great chance to network with other businesses in the Gateway Area over complimentary food and drinks.

This event was rescheduled from December due to wintry weather. Go to gabanet.com to learn more.

Network in Parkrose

The Parkrose Business Association meets Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Holiday Inn—Portland Airport, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

Expert offers free ikebana demonstration

Villa Garden Club has invited Nana Bellerud, Ikebana International chapter president, to share a few of the secrets of the Japanese art of floral arrangement at its monthly meeting. Living branches, leaves, grasses and blossoms are used in this disciplined art form.

The meeting is Thursday, Jan. 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. To learn more, call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437.

GIVING BACK

Become a SMART reader

If you are looking for a way to give back to your community in the New Year, volunteer with SMART and help children discover the joy of reading.

SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) is an early literacy nonprofit that envisions an Oregon in which every child can read and is empowered to succeed. SMART engages community volunteers to help prekindergarten through third-grade children become confident readers by providing one-on-one literacy support, valuable adult mentorship and books to take home and keep.

As a SMART reader, you’ll read one-on-one with children for one hour per week through May. If you’re not able to commit to a weekly session, apply to be a substitute reader. The SMART program has volunteer reading opportunities at Margaret Scott, Menlo Park, Hartley, Prescott, Mill Park, Wilkes and Alder elementary schools. Apply today at getsmartoregon.org or call 971-634-1628.

EDUCATION

An invitation to learn more about PCS

Portland Christian Schools hosts open house events at both campuses Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

ECE/Elementary (preschool through fifth grade) is located at 11845 S.E. Market St. Call 503-256-5455 to learn more.

The junior/senior high school, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St., serves grades six through 12. Call 503-256-3960 for more information.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Learn about area hikes and get moving

The Portland Parks & Recreation Senior Recreation hiking program offers three levels of hiking experiences for Portland residents aged 60 and older. As individuals gain strength and endurance, they may choose to qualify to move on to longer and more difficult hikes.

Receive information that helps you have a successful outdoor experience at the recommended free orientation session Monday, Jan. 23 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

Call 503-823-3450 to register.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Powellhurst-Gilbert board meeting is Monday, Jan. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Division Midway Alliance, 11721 S.E. Division St. The agenda will be strategic planning.

Wilkes Community Group general meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Margaret Scott Elementary School Library, 14700 N.E. Sacramento St.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting is Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St.

Russell Neighborhood Association meets Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting is Monday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighbors meets Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St.

LIBRARIES

The Everybody Reads 2017 selection is “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond. Everybody Reads, a community reading project of Multnomah County Library, is made possible in part by gifts to The Library Foundation with author appearance made possible by Literary Arts. Programming support also made possible in part by Oregon Cultural Trust, Oregon Public Broadcasting, Portland State University and Portland Community College. This project runs through March 9.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5392

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children up to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon, except Jan. 2 and 16.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children up to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 11 a.m., except Jan. 2 and 16, and Tuesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children up to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese (Cantonese) Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children up to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m., except Jan. 28.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children up to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m., except Jan. 1.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children up to 6 years with adult. Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children ages 2 to 6. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Yarn Club: Whether your interest is knitting or crocheting, come join the fun and learn together. All levels and ages welcome. Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment provided. All ages welcome. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Fox and Rabbit: It’s wintertime in the meadow, food is scarce, and all the animals are gathering food before the next storm. Enjoy the winter scenes and animal friends in this original mini-musical by Penny’s Puppet Productions. Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Email karens@multco.us for more information. Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Legos at the Library: Bring your mad Lego skills to the library and let your imagination flow. For kids ages 5 to 11. Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5392. Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

Experimental Printmaking: Explore unique forms of printmaking including leaf rubbings, fruit stamps, Rorschach inkblot monoprints and more. For teens in grades six through 12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Monday, Jan. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Planet Lanterns: Kids, come make an Asian-style lantern with planet decorations. The Midland Library Teen Council will help you make an original creation. Monday, Jan. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Engage in conversation with English speakers who want to practice Spanish, as well as with Spanish speakers who want to practice English. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except Jan. 1.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Jan. 16. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Citizenship Class: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen. Prepare for your citizenship interview. Study United States history and government for the examination. Classes are in English and are taught by Goodwill instructors. Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Health Insurance Information & Enrollment Assistance: Open enrollment for health insurance ends Jan. 31. Get your questions about the application and enrollment process answered. Interpreters are available upon request. Please give 48-hour notice to allow us to better serve you. In partnership with the Multnomah County Health Department and Health Plans in Oregon. Registration required; call 503-988-5392. Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Urban Head Wrapping: Head wrapping engenders a spiritual state of centeredness and makes a cultural statement. It is also a fun and fashionable way to protect your hair from the rain and sun and add a personal touch to any outfit. This interactive and practical workshop will guide you in creating different styles and techniques. Please bring your own head wrap to the workshop. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Saturday, Jan. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “Death Comes for the Archbishop” by Willa Cather. Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “My Ántonia” by Willa Cather. Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Treating Digestive Disorders with Medical Qigong: Many digestive disorders are rooted in mental and physical stressors. The class is ideal for those with any of the following: heartburn, bloating, indigestion, IBS, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and more. Those without digestive concerns are also welcome. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Underground Railroad—From Tragedy to Triumph: This program uses the story of William Still and his many friends, including Harriet Tubman and Thomas Garrett, to create an overview of the Underground Railroad. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

TechnoHosts: Trained volunteers can help you with basic computer issues. Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m., except Jan. 1, and Saturdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

Computer Help: Volunteers aid with basic computer functions. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (assistance in Vietnamese also available; Russian assistance available 5 to 6 p.m.) and Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. (assistance in Chinese also available).

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Bring your device and drop in for one-on-one help. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning Cybersecurity: Curious about the basics of staying safe online? Come to this class to learn what you can do to protect yourself. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a Windows-based computer, a keyboard and a mouse. No experience is necessary for you to take this relaxed, fun class. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using computers and the Internet. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5234. Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5386

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children up to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children up to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Lunar New Year: The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian cultures, celebrating life, good health and prosperity. Join us to bring in the new year with cultural performances, educational activities and light refreshments. Happy New Year! Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Legos at the Library: Bring your mad Lego skills to the library and let your imagination flow. Bricks and supplies provided. Donations welcome. For kids ages 5 to 11. Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m., except Jan. 27.

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5386. Saturdays beginning Jan. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Paper-Circuitry Art: Combine paper, cardboard, copper tape, LED lights and batteries, and you have the makings of amazing interactive paper art. Make origami birds with glowing eyes, interactive greeting cards that turn on and off when you open them and beautiful glowing paper collages. At the same time, you’ll learn a little something about electrical circuitry. Friday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Language Exchange: Practice Vietnamese or English and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Vietnamese. Beginners welcome. Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Jan. 21.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m., except Jan. 1.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson. Engage in stimulating conversation about books. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Assistance is offered in Spanish and English. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up emails and filling out online forms and applications.