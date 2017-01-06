Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. There is a suggested donation of $3. Participants are asked to pay what they can comfortably afford.

In addition to the daily selection, Meals on Wheels provides milk and a choice of coffee or tea with each meal. Meals on Wheels offers an alternative main dish with each meal. Both choices appear in capitals. Side dishes follow and will be included with either selection.

The Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels reminds area seniors that its regular services include Asian cuisine made from scratch on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Jan. 2: CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR’S DAY (OBSERVED)

Tuesday, Jan. 3: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetables or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Jan. 4: CHICKEN ENCHILADA and Green Sauce or OMELET and Mushroom Sauce with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Garden Salad, French Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Jan. 5: PORK TENDERLOIN and Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Asparagus, Tossed Salad, Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette or WINTER CHICKEN SALAD with Pumpkin Cake

Friday, Jan. 6: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or CHICKPEA TOFU and Brown Rice with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Italian Coleslaw, Banana

Monday, Jan. 9: LEMON PEPPER COD and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Apple Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Jan. 10: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Sunshine Carrots, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 11: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Mixed Vegetables and Carrot Raisin Salad or COBB SALAD with Gingerbread Cake

Thursday, Jan. 12: STIR-FRY PORK and White Rice or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Blend, Claremont Salad, Orange

Friday, Jan. 13: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and Brown Rice with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Chocolate Mousse

Monday, Jan. 16: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Chickpea Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Jan. 17: SLOPPY JOE and Hamburger Bun or CHICKEN FAJITA and Tortilla Soup with Sliced Carrots, Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Blueberry Lemon

Wednesday, Jan. 18: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN, Brown Rice, Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Apple

Thursday, Jan. 19: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA, Scandinavian Vegetables and Rainbow Spinach Salad or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Banana

Friday, Jan. 20: COD, Cucumber Sauce and Polenta or CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP and Butternut Squash Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Blue Cheese Dressing, Apple Bread Pudding

Monday, Jan. 23: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice, Edamame Medley and Creamy Coleslaw or CHEF SALAD with Apple

Tuesday, Jan. 24: SPAGHETTI and Meat Sauce or SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER and Split Pea Soup with Mediterranean Blend Vegetables, Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Jan. 25: COD, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Whole Wheat Tortilla with Sunshine Carrots, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Thursday, Jan. 26: BAKED CHICKEN BREAST, Herbs and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Tomato Soup with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cranberry Cake

Friday, Jan. 27: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, White Rice, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Monday, Jan. 30: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Potatoes or FISH TACOS with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Raspberry Parfait

Tuesday, Jan. 31: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Key West Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.