Portland’s hippest barbershop teamed up with one of Mid-county’s most impactful nonprofits to help neighbors in need last month. To mark the collaboration, Bishops Barbershop offered free haircuts at Impact NW, 10055 E. Burnside St., on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“We are so delighted that Bishops is showing the people we care for some added attention this holiday season,” said Jeff Cogen, Impact NW’s executive director. “Like us, they were founded right here in Portland and really step up to support their neighbors.”

In addition to providing free haircuts, Bishops anchored Impact NW’s Holiday Hope Drive. Bishops hosted Giving Garlands at its Portland-area locations to encourage its customers to buy holiday gifts for Impact NW’s clients—and offered a sweet deal on haircuts, to boot.

The Holiday Hope Drive supported more than 3,000 people this year by providing gifts and coats.

Impact NW helps veterans and their families facing homelessness access services that help them regain stability and strength; provides families in poverty with secure housing where they can build skills to promote their future success; and offers after-school classes and other opportunities to enhance student performance and parental academic support.