PARKROSE HIGH SCHOOL

Contributions by Dante Gouge, athletic director and Lesley Bossert, choir director

Parkrose High welcomed a new athletic director and three new head coaches this fall. Daunte Gouge now heads up the athletic department, Brian Davis stepped in as head football coach, Breanna Markham took the reins of the volleyball program and Steve Sexton is the cross country coach.

Football

With a new coach and an entirely new staff, the Broncos went 5–8 on the season in the Northwest Oregon Conference, a league with five teams ranked in the top 12 statewide.

All-conference Honors:

First Team—Spencer Tatafu, linebacker

Second Team—Sosefo (Joe) Moeaki, offensive tackle and De’Andre Pickett, corner back

Honorable Mentions—Sosefo (Joe) Moeaki, linebacker; Eliass Hardman, linebacker; Dae’Lonzo Floyd White, defensive tackle

Soccer—Boys

The team qualified for the state playoffs. They lost a tough match 5-2 to Ridgeview High in Redmond.

All-conference Honors:

First Team—David Cruz, midfielder

Second Team—Noah Addie, forward and Hector Amezola, defender

Honorable Mentions—Antonio Garcia and Brian Gomez

Soccer—Girls

The team had a rough season, but they return a strong group for 2017.

All-conference Honors:

Second Team: Karen Gonzalez, midfielder

Volleyball

Parkrose alum Breanna Markham took over the volleyball program in 2016 from longtime coach Brian Davis. The girls fought hard, missing the playoffs by just one spot.

All-conference Honors:

Honorable Mentions: Outside Hitter Casey Lakoduk, Libero Mayranni Cervante and Middle Blocker Maya Curry

Water Polo

Coach Gary Muzzy’s team went on an amazing run to take second place at the Oregon State Championships, losing in overtime to the defending state champions from Mountain View. These athletes were co-league champs, boasting a regular season record of 17–1.

All-state Honors:

First Team—Thomas Grant and Zack Tudor

Second Team—Gunnar Schlichting and Ben Anctil

Honorable Mention—Sadie McElhaney

All-conference Honors:

MVP—Thomas Grant

First Team—Zach Tudor and Ben Anctil

Second Team—Gunnar Schlichting and Zack Thomas

Honorable Mention—Sadie McElhaney

Because Parkrose was unable to field a girls team, McElhaney not only played on the boys team; she started on it.

Music

Parkrose will be well represented at the Oregon Music Education Association annual conference in Eugene, Oregon, in January. Chosen to perform with the all-state band are Isamu Chang, bass 1; Charlie Doan, bass 2; and Kaitlyn Carter, flute.

Elliott Saephanh, tenor 1; Kai Fiser, tenor 1; Mahina Ajifu, soprano 1; Grace Trang, soprano 1; Angela Nguyen, soprano 2; and Noelle Bell, soprano 2, will perform with the all-state choir.

National Association for Music Educators, or NAfME, all-Northwest band and choir members include Easton Fiser, bass 1, and Kate Grobey, alto 2, as well as Kai Fiser, Mahina Ajifu, Grace Trang, Noelle Bell and Angela Nguyen. NAfME’s Northwest annual conference is in Bellevue, Washington, in February.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN JR./SR.

HIGH SCHOOL

Contributions by Wendy Griffin, assistant to the athletics/facilities director, and Matt Caldwell, music teacher.

Following are the all-league and all-state awards for Portland Christian and Portland Christian/Columbia Christian cooperative teams and athletes.

Cross Country

Jack Casey, second in league; 13th in state

Beau Griffith, fourth in league; 26th in state

Football Cooperative program with Columbia Christian

All-conference Honors:

First Team—Chauncey Reddix, running back and Levi Dalzell, tight end

Second Team—Hunter Endresen, quarterback; Chad Clark, wide receiver, defensive back; Robert Wagoner, wide receiver; Kaleb Osborne, offensive line, defensive line; Levi Dalzell, defensive line; Johnny Weber, linebacker; Aidan Perry, linebacker

Music

Emma Zallee and Blake Mazurowski, both freshman, will represent the Royals at the Oregon Music Education Association annual conference in Eugene in January.

Emma, an alto, will perform in the all-state choir. Blake will play oboe in the all-state wind ensemble.

Soccer—Boys Cooperative program with Columbia Christian Schools

Academic All-state-team GPA 3.08

All-conference Honors:

First Team—Nico Aguilar

Second Team—Tlholo Moraka

Honorable Mention—Zach Barbarick

Soccer—Girls Cooperative program with Columbia Christian Schools

Academic All-state team GPA: 3.70

A first-round state playoff appearance ended in a 7–0 loss to Pleasant Hill.

All-conference Honors:

First Team—Jensyn Lown and Bailey Martes

Second Team—Emily Stumetz, Journie Conard and Michaelyn Allen

Honorable Mentions—Nellie Ernst and Sophia Hanson

Volleyball

The Royals made a first-round appearance in the OSAA state championships, but they were turned back by Santiam Christian 3–0.

Academic All-state team GPA: 3.38

All-conference Honors:

First Team—Demi Guild and Simone Gordon

Second Team—Krystian Brownell

Honorable Mentions—Leah Cummins and Skylar Scott

The Portland Christian Junior High soccer team won the Metro Christian League Championship and were undefeated, finishing with a 13–0 record for the season.

DAVID DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Contribution by Tom Muller, band director.

Band/Orchestra

The top three high school clarinet players in the Pacific Northwest all go to David Douglas High. Joseph Folwick is a senior and the defending OSAA state champion. He, along with his siblings Daniel, a sophomore, and Aubrey, a freshman, were selected to be in the Oregon Music Education Association All-State Symphony Orchestra and the All-Northwest Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, every DDHS band student who submitted an all-state recording was selected to participate. This is the first time the program has had 100 percent of its students selected to the symphony.

Academic All-state

Cross Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.59

Cross Country (Girls) team GPA: 3.77

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.37

Volleyball team GPA: 3.32

Soccer—Boys

A trip to the OSAA championship tournament ended abruptly with a 4–0 first-round loss to South Salem.

COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

Academic All-state

Soccer (Boys) team GPA: 3.08 (combined Columbia Christian/Portland Christian)

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.70 (combined Columbia Christian/Portland Christian)

Volleyball team GPA: 3.5

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL

Academic All-state

Cross Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.12

Cross Country (Girls) team GPA: 3.39

Soccer (Boys) team GPA: 3.14

Football

The Senators finished the season with an 8–3 overall record. Success in the Portland Interscholastic League earned the team a spot in the OSAA championship tournament. Madison won a first-round game against Grants Pass 14–13, but they lost the next game 27–56 to Jesuit.

REYNOLDS HIGH SCHOOL

Academic All-state

Cross Country (Boys) team GPA: 3.52

Cross Country (Girls) team GPA: 3.51

Soccer (Girls) team GPA: 3.05

Volleyball team GPA: 3.15

Cross Country—Boys

A trip to the state meet resulted in 376 points and a 17th-place finish. The Raiders were represented by Erik Solano, Andy Solano, Nathan Geiger, Tim Ivanishchuk, John Laferte, John Stewart and Jayden Mueller.