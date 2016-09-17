This chart shows July 2016’s video poker sales and commissions for bars, restaurants and lottery delis in our area. For the month, east Portland’s top three retailers were Shari’s on Airport Way, Maddy’s in Parkrose and Paddy’s on 122nd Avenue.
(you can download a copy here: sept16_lottery)
Hi! Can you explain the purpose to posting the top three grossing sales in the community for lottery?
We’ve heard from Video Poker players and bar owners who like it, who like the whole idea of posting this public information.