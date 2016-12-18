Holznagel was a native Oregonian who was born in Hillsboro and attended elementary and high school there. After three years in the U.S. Army, he attended Eastern Oregon College graduating in 1959, and received his master’s degree there in 1961. While at EOC he met future wife Jean Adamson. They married in June 1958, soon settling into teaching...
Outgoing pastor leaves legacy of inclusivity
Bill Gates is leaving Parkrose United Methodist Church a much different place than when he found it. When Gates first inherited the Sunday morning microphone as PUMC’s new pastor midway through 2002, he believed his audience to be “adversarial” when it came to the potentiality of ethnic diversity within the church. Now that he’s semi-retiring and...
Parkrose Boy Scouts deliver community through holiday traditions
December is a month meant for giving, and the Parkrose Cub Scout Pack 4 and Boy Scout Troop 606 are no exception. Taking charge this holiday season, the troops plan on offering many valued services to the Parkrose community. One act involves collecting canned and perishable goods for Parkrose citizens in need as part of the nationally acclaimed...
Parkrose groups try to make homeless camp work
Parkrose, a small, often unchartered island in Portland’s greater political sea, has inspired citywide change when it comes to challenging the growing homelessness issue. However, Parkrose’s highlighted community outreach has also unveiled tensions between the city and private business owners over one crucial spot: the Columbia Slough. Mingus...
After School Satan Club gets Christians to protest
Parkrose’s Sacramento Elementary school may have witnessed history in the making on Nov. 16 as the Portland chapter of the Satanist Temple held an open house for the After School Satan Club that will start holding meetings there next month. As befits such a momentous event, it was something of a circus, complete with guest performers. Since...
Fall High School Achievement round up
PARKROSE HIGH SCHOOL Contributions by Dante Gouge, athletic director and Lesley Bossert, choir director Parkrose High welcomed a new athletic director and three new head coaches this fall. Daunte Gouge now heads up the athletic department, Brian Davis stepped in as head football coach, Breanna Markham took the reins of the volleyball program and...
Rehab, homeless housing hits Hazelwood
Where a defunct Wolves Pizza Kitchen now stands at 25 N.E. 122nd Ave., the non-profit Central City Concern (CCC) that serves Portland adults and families impacted by homelessness, poverty and addiction plans to build the Eastside Health Center, a six-story, 176-unit combined residence and treatment center between Northeast 120th and 122nd avenues...
Hello Gateway!
People prefer Option C for Human Solutions’ new one-acre mixed-use development in Gateway on Halsey Street at Northeast 106th Avenue, with the design being finalized this winter. Nonprofit Human Solutions held an open house last month to present the peoples’ preferred concept design for the new, mixed-use development next to the new three-acre...
Original Portland Buckaroo passes
Local hockey legend Arnold “Arnie” Wilfred Schmautz passed away Sept. 13 at age 83. Schmautz played for the Portland Buckaroos, a minor professional hockey team in the Western Hockey League from 1960 to 1968. Foreshadowing Blazermania, Portland fell madly in love with the team and hockey. Schmautz was born July 3, 1933, in Ituna, Saskatoon,...
The little train that almost wasn’t
When Gretchen Gandara thinks about the little train she and her husband have taken to so many events for the enjoyment of community children, she still has a hard time imagining who would want to steal it, let alone damage it so severely. Once a promotional item for a local Burgerville, the train and the utility trailer in which it was towed and...
BRT committee comes closer to a vote
There was excitement in the air, even suspense, at the Powell-Division Transit and Development Project steering committee meeting Oct. 24 with the expectation of a vote on the route and station locations of the transit corridor that will link Gresham and downtown Portland. This was the second time the committee had met that month, and it was...