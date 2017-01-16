When a winter storm descends upon east Portland, schools close, businesses send employees home early and folks dash to the grocery store to stock up on essentials in case they become homebound. That was the case early last month, when two cold blasts came through. The first began with a light snowfall that turned into a treacherous, icy mess....
Dentist returns Parkrose practice to original place
Sometimes, you really can go home again. At least, you can return your family dental practice to the building on Northeast 102nd Avenue in Parkrose that housed it during your father’s heyday. Parkrose dentist Lee Cowles, who took over his father Leon Cowles’s dental practice when his father retired, had moved the family business down the street...
DDHS family loses beloved educator
Following a life full of faith, giving, loyalty and abundant love, Denise “Dee” Louise Lisac peacefully passed away Nov. 28, 2016, following a brief illness. Born in Portland on Sept. 25, 1964, to Joseph and Mary Lisac, Denise was the youngest of four children. Ms. Lisac and her family spent most of her youth living on the Willamette River in the...
Holiday Hope provides haircuts and coats
Portland’s hippest barbershop teamed up with one of Mid-county’s most impactful nonprofits to help neighbors in need last month. To mark the collaboration, Bishops Barbershop offered free haircuts at Impact NW, 10055 E. Burnside St., on Wednesday, Dec. 7. “We are so delighted that Bishops is showing the people we care for some added attention...
Bonton headed for Big Sky
A blend of wistful nostalgia and fiscal gloom keeps many parents from fully celebrating their child’s ascendance into the world of higher academia. Richard and Laura Bonton, however, are a different story, and they have a reason to party. The couple’s son, Isaac, has received a full-ride scholarship to Montana State University based on his...
Hansen Shelter gives hope, but problems remain
The Hansen Shelter, at the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street, has been open more than four months now, and its impact on the neighborhood is undeniable. The homeless presence in the area can be noticed before stepping off the MAX. On a recent bitterly cold evening, a group of Hansen guests gathered around the doors as the train...
Former Parkrose math teacher dies
Holznagel was a native Oregonian who was born in Hillsboro and attended elementary and high school there. After three years in the U.S. Army, he attended Eastern Oregon College graduating in 1959, and received his master’s degree there in 1961. While at EOC he met future wife Jean Adamson. They married in June 1958, soon settling into teaching...
Powell-Division transit committee wraps up
The final meeting of the Powell-Division Transit and Development Project Steering Committee took place Nov. 7 at Gresham City Hall. It was the 12th meeting since 2014. The committee gave almost unanimous approval to the locally preferred alternative (LPA) for a new transportation corridor between Gresham and downtown Portland. The committee also...
Outgoing pastor leaves legacy of inclusivity
Bill Gates is leaving Parkrose United Methodist Church a much different place than when he found it. When Gates first inherited the Sunday morning microphone as PUMC’s new pastor midway through 2002, he believed his audience to be “adversarial” when it came to the potentiality of ethnic diversity within the church. Now that he’s semi-retiring and...
Parkrose Boy Scouts deliver community through holiday traditions
December is a month meant for giving, and the Parkrose Cub Scout Pack 4 and Boy Scout Troop 606 are no exception. Taking charge this holiday season, the troops plan on offering many valued services to the Parkrose community. One act involves collecting canned and perishable goods for Parkrose citizens in need as part of the nationally acclaimed...
Parkrose groups try to make homeless camp work
Parkrose, a small, often unchartered island in Portland’s greater political sea, has inspired citywide change when it comes to challenging the growing homelessness issue. However, Parkrose’s highlighted community outreach has also unveiled tensions between the city and private business owners over one crucial spot: the Columbia Slough. Mingus...
After School Satan Club gets Christians to protest
Parkrose’s Sacramento Elementary school may have witnessed history in the making on Nov. 16 as the Portland chapter of the Satanist Temple held an open house for the After School Satan Club that will start holding meetings there next month. As befits such a momentous event, it was something of a circus, complete with guest performers. Since...