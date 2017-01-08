A blend of wistful nostalgia and fiscal gloom keeps many parents from fully celebrating their child’s ascendance into the world of higher academia. Richard and Laura Bonton, however, are a different story, and they have a reason to party. The couple’s son, Isaac, has received a full-ride scholarship to Montana State University based on his...
Hansen Shelter gives hope, but problems remain
The Hansen Shelter, at the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street, has been open more than four months now, and its impact on the neighborhood is undeniable. The homeless presence in the area can be noticed before stepping off the MAX. On a recent bitterly cold evening, a group of Hansen guests gathered around the doors as the train...
Former Parkrose math teacher dies
Holznagel was a native Oregonian who was born in Hillsboro and attended elementary and high school there. After three years in the U.S. Army, he attended Eastern Oregon College graduating in 1959, and received his master’s degree there in 1961. While at EOC he met future wife Jean Adamson. They married in June 1958, soon settling into teaching...
Powell-Division transit committee wraps up
The final meeting of the Powell-Division Transit and Development Project Steering Committee took place Nov. 7 at Gresham City Hall. It was the 12th meeting since 2014. The committee gave almost unanimous approval to the locally preferred alternative (LPA) for a new transportation corridor between Gresham and downtown Portland. The committee also...
Outgoing pastor leaves legacy of inclusivity
Bill Gates is leaving Parkrose United Methodist Church a much different place than when he found it. When Gates first inherited the Sunday morning microphone as PUMC’s new pastor midway through 2002, he believed his audience to be “adversarial” when it came to the potentiality of ethnic diversity within the church. Now that he’s semi-retiring and...
Parkrose Boy Scouts deliver community through holiday traditions
December is a month meant for giving, and the Parkrose Cub Scout Pack 4 and Boy Scout Troop 606 are no exception. Taking charge this holiday season, the troops plan on offering many valued services to the Parkrose community. One act involves collecting canned and perishable goods for Parkrose citizens in need as part of the nationally acclaimed...
Parkrose groups try to make homeless camp work
Parkrose, a small, often unchartered island in Portland’s greater political sea, has inspired citywide change when it comes to challenging the growing homelessness issue. However, Parkrose’s highlighted community outreach has also unveiled tensions between the city and private business owners over one crucial spot: the Columbia Slough. Mingus...
After School Satan Club gets Christians to protest
Parkrose’s Sacramento Elementary school may have witnessed history in the making on Nov. 16 as the Portland chapter of the Satanist Temple held an open house for the After School Satan Club that will start holding meetings there next month. As befits such a momentous event, it was something of a circus, complete with guest performers. Since...
Fall High School Achievement round up
PARKROSE HIGH SCHOOL Contributions by Dante Gouge, athletic director and Lesley Bossert, choir director Parkrose High welcomed a new athletic director and three new head coaches this fall. Daunte Gouge now heads up the athletic department, Brian Davis stepped in as head football coach, Breanna Markham took the reins of the volleyball program and...
Rehab, homeless housing hits Hazelwood
Where a defunct Wolves Pizza Kitchen now stands at 25 N.E. 122nd Ave., the non-profit Central City Concern (CCC) that serves Portland adults and families impacted by homelessness, poverty and addiction plans to build the Eastside Health Center, a six-story, 176-unit combined residence and treatment center between Northeast 120th and 122nd avenues...
Hello Gateway!
People prefer Option C for Human Solutions’ new one-acre mixed-use development in Gateway on Halsey Street at Northeast 106th Avenue, with the design being finalized this winter. Nonprofit Human Solutions held an open house last month to present the peoples’ preferred concept design for the new, mixed-use development next to the new three-acre...
Correction
The Mid-county Memo strives to be accurate and thorough in its coverage and corrects significant errors of fact. If you find an error, please call 503-287-8904 or e-mail department editor Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com. In the October story “The Barn closes … forever” we got the list price of the property wrong. According to...